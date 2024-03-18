Color of Hockey: He could be highest China-born player taken in NHL Draft

NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said He’s speed and skating ability make him an intriguing prospect.

“He’s got that quickness and acceleration to pull away with the puck,” Marr said. “And then he’s also got that recovery speed. He can be that first forward back. Skating and hockey sense are his two strongest assets.”

Retired NHL forward Anthony Stewart told the “Niagara Sports Report with Rob Mawhood” in February that “He’s going to score 20 goals in the NHL.”

“People see the flashiness, the speed, the explosiveness, but for me, judging what makes a successful hockey player is just his work ethic,” Stewart told NHL.com, based on observing He since his youth hockey days in the Toronto area. “He’s one of those guys that you have to drag him out the gym, you have to drag him off the ice … I’m not making a comparison, but just the details that Jaromir Jagr does to get ready for a game, He does all those little things to get prepared. So it’s no fluke that He’s having success.”

He's hockey journey began in Beijing, where he was born. His father, Jason He, regularly took his son rollerblading. Bitten by the hockey bug while attending university in New Brunswick, the elder He wanted his son to play the sport.

He said his father started taking him ice skating at small rinks in Beijing malls when he was 4 years old. He said he got his first taste of organized hockey after his family moved to Montreal when he was 6.

“I was always fast, and I just love like the feel of the wind blowing my face and especially, when you're a kid you have a lot of energy,” He said. “I could fly. I think skating, to this day, is one of my greatest attributes.”

In addition to developing hockey skills, He said he had to learn two languages when he arrived in Canada because he mostly spoke Mandarin in Beijing. He learned French attending school in Montreal and English when he lived with relatives in Connecticut for several months.

“Both English and French were a challenge, but when you’re young, you learn pretty quick,” said He, who now speaks three languages fluently.