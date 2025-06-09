Color of Hockey: Westergard has high hopes heading into NHL Draft

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Max Westergard, a forward for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League and for Finland at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. Westergard is ranked No. 30 on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of International skaters for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles June 27-28.

Max Westergard grew up in Finland watching the NHL and fantasizing about about playing in the League.

“I always dream about it,” he said. “When I got to the national team for the first time, Under-16, I was thinking a little but more that I really, really want to do the work to get there someday.”

The 17-year-old forward for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League and Finland at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship is closing in on that dream. Westergard is No. 30 on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings of International Skaters for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles June 27-28. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

“I’m excited and a little bit nervous also,” Westergard said of the draft. “It’s going to be fun to see how it’s going to go.”