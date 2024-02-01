Color of Hockey: Spence on path to becoming 1st-round pick in 2025 NHL Draft

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Black History Month, he profiles Malcolm Spence, a 17-year-old forward for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, who several hockey observers believe has the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Malcolm Spence figures he has watched video of Sidney Crosby’s overtime gold medal-winning goal for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics at least 1,000 times.

Then he scored a Golden Goal of his own.

The 17-year-old forward for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League scored on a breakaway with seven seconds remaining in overtime to propel Canada to a 3-2 win against Czechia in the championship game of the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Aug. 5.

“I was more thinking about how we just won gold and really happy to celebrate with the guys but then after, I was thinking I’ve done something that Crosby has done,” Spence said. “Obviously, I didn’t do it to his magnitude, but it was just cool to way to wear the (maple) leaf like him.”

Spence’s Hlinka Gretzky Golden Goal is part of a resume several hockey observers believe could lead him to become a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and develop into a solid two-way player in the League.