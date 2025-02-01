Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
CHL notebook: Ducks prospect Terrance improving speed, physicality in OHL
Erie forward filled role well to help United States win gold medal in 2025 WJC
Carey Terrance is proud to own two gold medals from the IIHF World Junior Championship.
But the Anaheim Ducks forward prospect was a much more active participant in helping the United States win at the 2025 WJC.
The 19-year-old scored two goals and averaged 13:00 of ice time in seven games playing in a bottom-six forward role in Ottawa.
Terrance was named to the roster for the 2024 WJC in Sweden but never got into a game.
"I was lucky to go last year and just kind of get the experience around the guys and obviously come out with a gold medal with that great group we had," Terrance said. "It was something special to be around it and be a part of it.
"I think just coming in this year, I had some experience under my belt. I knew what it takes to win, how to build a team that can win this tournament and come together in a quick amount of time. I learned a lot last year, and it's been very helpful."
As much as he got from a larger role at the 2025 WJC was what he's done since he returned to Erie of the OHL, including seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games.
That stands in stark contrast to last season, when Terrance said he felt "flat-footed" when he returned to Erie after not playing in a game for a month.
"It really hit him hard last year," Ducks director of player development Jim Johnson said. "He came back and he really never got his game back on track. No. 1, he wasn't playing so he lost a little bit of his conditioning and timing, that type of thing. He got back with his team, but not playing, I think it hurt his confidence a little bit. So this year, coming back, he is definitely a different player."
Johnson said he has been impressed with how Terrance has been able to use his speed, especially on the forecheck, but a lot of their conversations have been making sure Terrance is more consistent in that aspect of the game.
"I think my defensive game has developed and it's very consistent every game," Terrance said. "But I just think I haven't really got things clicking consistently offensively. Had kind of a slow start, kind of picked it up, but just want to find that more offensive consistency in my game."
Terrance had a four-goal game Nov. 15, but has had one other multigoal game this season. The Ducks hope his learning to use his speed as his biggest asset in the offensive zone can lead to a more consistent all-around game.
"His main asset is his skating speed," Johnson said. "Use that on the forecheck. I think as he gets stronger, which he needs to do, he's got to add some more physicality to his game on the forecheck. ... That's where he's most effective in playing in the offensive zone due to his speed on the forecheck and disrupting breakouts, that's his asset, and that's where I'd like to see a little bit more consistency in that area.
"Strength, explosiveness, power, they're things that he's continuing to work on. I think that's going to improve his physicality. Obviously it can improve his speed, the more power that he generates. And then I think the biggest thing for me is going to be that explosiveness that'll come with it."
Selected by Anaheim in the second round (No. 59) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Terrance has 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games, and understands he has to do something special to stand out among a crowded group of young forwards with the Ducks.
Anaheim's core already includes four forwards age 23 or younger in Trevor Zegras, 23; Mason McTavish, 22; Cutter Gauthier, 21; and Leo Carlsson, 20. Sasha Pastujov, 21, leads San Diego of the American Hockey League with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 26 games, and 19-year-old Beckett Sennecke, the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, leads Oshawa of the OHL with 68 points (29 goals, 39 assists) in 39 games.
"I go in and watch him play, he stands out in games," Johnson said. "Sometimes I go in and watch him play and not see much, and the next time I go in and watch him, he'll score three goals or have a goal and two assists. So my biggest thing for him is being more consistent throughout from game to game.
"That's the one thing in player development, and I keep explaining, we're patient with you, but we're going to hit you on these things, and hopefully they click for you and all of a sudden that consistency is there. You find out what style of game that you have to play, because you can't all be the same type of player. So you've got to accept a role and kind of perfect that role. And that's what Carey's working on."
OTHERS TO WATCH
Tuomas Uronen, RW, Kingston: The Vegas Golden Knights prospect extended his goal streak to nine games when he scored in Kingston's 9-5 win at Saginaw on Thursday. The 19-year-old has scored 10 goals during his run, tied for the longest in the OHL this season. Uronen also has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) during an 11-game point streak that includes eight straight with at least two points. Selected in the sixth round (No. 192) of the 2023 draft, Uronen has 62 points (26 goals, 36 assists) in 40 games.
Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau: The Carolina Hurricanes prospect had his third straight multigoal game when he scored twice, including in overtime, in a 6-5 win against Val-d'Or on Sunday. The 18-year-old had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) during a nine-game point streak, including four straight multipoint games, from Jan. 9-26. His 36 goals are tied for second in the QMJHL and his 66 points are also tied for second. The Hurricanes selected Poirier in the fifth round (No. 156) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Harrison Meneghin, G, Medicine Hat: The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect returned Jan. 10 from a lower-body injury sustained Nov. 20, and is 7-0-0 with a 1.64 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and one shutout in seven games, allowing two goals or fewer in six of them. The 20-year-old is 14-8-0 with a 2.49 GAA, .902 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat this season. The Lightning selected him in the seventh round (No. 206) of the 2024 draft.