CHL notebook: Ducks prospect Terrance improving speed, physicality in OHL

Johnson said he has been impressed with how Terrance has been able to use his speed, especially on the forecheck, but a lot of their conversations have been making sure Terrance is more consistent in that aspect of the game.

"I think my defensive game has developed and it's very consistent every game," Terrance said. "But I just think I haven't really got things clicking consistently offensively. Had kind of a slow start, kind of picked it up, but just want to find that more offensive consistency in my game."

Terrance had a four-goal game Nov. 15, but has had one other multigoal game this season. The Ducks hope his learning to use his speed as his biggest asset in the offensive zone can lead to a more consistent all-around game.

"His main asset is his skating speed," Johnson said. "Use that on the forecheck. I think as he gets stronger, which he needs to do, he's got to add some more physicality to his game on the forecheck. ... That's where he's most effective in playing in the offensive zone due to his speed on the forecheck and disrupting breakouts, that's his asset, and that's where I'd like to see a little bit more consistency in that area.

"Strength, explosiveness, power, they're things that he's continuing to work on. I think that's going to improve his physicality. Obviously it can improve his speed, the more power that he generates. And then I think the biggest thing for me is going to be that explosiveness that'll come with it."

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (No. 59) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Terrance has 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games, and understands he has to do something special to stand out among a crowded group of young forwards with the Ducks.

Anaheim's core already includes four forwards age 23 or younger in Trevor Zegras, 23; Mason McTavish, 22; Cutter Gauthier, 21; and Leo Carlsson, 20. Sasha Pastujov, 21, leads San Diego of the American Hockey League with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 26 games, and 19-year-old Beckett Sennecke, the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, leads Oshawa of the OHL with 68 points (29 goals, 39 assists) in 39 games.

"I go in and watch him play, he stands out in games," Johnson said. "Sometimes I go in and watch him play and not see much, and the next time I go in and watch him, he'll score three goals or have a goal and two assists. So my biggest thing for him is being more consistent throughout from game to game.

"That's the one thing in player development, and I keep explaining, we're patient with you, but we're going to hit you on these things, and hopefully they click for you and all of a sudden that consistency is there. You find out what style of game that you have to play, because you can't all be the same type of player. So you've got to accept a role and kind of perfect that role. And that's what Carey's working on."