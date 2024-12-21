CHL notebook: Flyers prospect Barkey ready to respond after not making WJC roster

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Denver Barkey understands disappointments. He also understands how to rebound from them.
The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect was faced with another one recently when he was cut from Canada's team for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
"World Juniors would be cool to play there," Barkey said prior to the roster being named. "But if that doesn't happen, then obviously, coming back to London ... we're on a great run right now, just continuing to lead this team and go on another playoff run and win the OHL again and then win the Memorial Cup. That's the end goal for all of us in that room. So that's going to be what I'm focusing on for the rest of the year."
It's the second straight year Barkey was invited to Canada's World Junior selection camp, and the second straight year he was one of the final players cut from the WJC roster.
Last year Barkey responded with 61 points (18 goals, 43 assists) in his final 36 regular-season games, including eight three-point games, and he helped London win the OHL championship and reach the championship game of the Memorial Cup.
Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said he wouldn't be surprised to see Barkey respond to this disappointment with a similar high level of play.
"You're in a great spot in your development path," he said of the message to Barkey. "You're already signed by the Flyers. ... It's not the end of the road. It's just another chip on your shoulder that you can use once you turn to the pro game, playing in the American [Hockey] League and battling for an NHL job."
The World Junior camp is just the latest turn of bad luck for Barkey. After the Flyers selected him in the third round (No. 95) of the 2023 NHL Draft, an offseason ankle injury limited him during training camp last season. Then he was diagnosed with mononucleosis late this summer just before heading to Philadelphia for training camp this year.