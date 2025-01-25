CHL notebook: Blues prospect Stancl producing for Kelowna of WHL

Jakub Stancl had more than just a bronze medal in his suitcase when he returned to Kelowna of the Western Hockey League after playing for Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The St. Louis Blues forward prospect also had the same hot stick that produced a tournament-high seven goals in seven games.

In his first game back, against Prince George on Jan. 10, he had his first five-point game of the season, including his second hat trick, in a 6-3 win.

"I just want to enjoy playing hockey, and I just want to get better every day and just enjoy the present," Stancl said.

He's certainly making hockey enjoyable for himself, his Kelowna teammates and the Blues, who selected the 19-year-old in the fourth round (No. 106) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Stancl played for Vaxjo of the Swedish Hockey League last season, but had one goal and averaged 8:04 of ice time in seven games and spent the majority of the season in Sweden's junior league.

That led to him joining Kelowna this season, as a way to get more ice time against a different level of competition.

"I just wanted as much playing time as I could have," he said. "I think that's how you develop the most, by high playing time. It's been going pretty good in Kelowna so far, and I've enjoyed it.

"It was kind of tough from the beginning, first five, maybe 10 games, getting used to the smaller rinks and physicality, everything's faster. So the start was pretty tough, but it's been good so far."