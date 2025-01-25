Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
CHL notebook: Blues prospect Stancl producing for Kelowna of WHL
Forward filling net after breaking out for Czechia in WJC
Jakub Stancl had more than just a bronze medal in his suitcase when he returned to Kelowna of the Western Hockey League after playing for Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The St. Louis Blues forward prospect also had the same hot stick that produced a tournament-high seven goals in seven games.
In his first game back, against Prince George on Jan. 10, he had his first five-point game of the season, including his second hat trick, in a 6-3 win.
"I just want to enjoy playing hockey, and I just want to get better every day and just enjoy the present," Stancl said.
He's certainly making hockey enjoyable for himself, his Kelowna teammates and the Blues, who selected the 19-year-old in the fourth round (No. 106) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Stancl played for Vaxjo of the Swedish Hockey League last season, but had one goal and averaged 8:04 of ice time in seven games and spent the majority of the season in Sweden's junior league.
That led to him joining Kelowna this season, as a way to get more ice time against a different level of competition.
"I just wanted as much playing time as I could have," he said. "I think that's how you develop the most, by high playing time. It's been going pretty good in Kelowna so far, and I've enjoyed it.
"It was kind of tough from the beginning, first five, maybe 10 games, getting used to the smaller rinks and physicality, everything's faster. So the start was pretty tough, but it's been good so far."
Stancl's adjustment went a bit smoother than he wants to give himself credit for; he had a hat trick in his fourth game, and leads Kelowna with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games.
And then there was his run at the World Juniors, which saw him tie for second at the tournament with 10 points and earn a spot on the media all-star team.
"I'd say his release was dynamic at [World Juniors]," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. "Getting the opportunity to play in the Western Hockey League, against this level of competition instead of men, was good for him. He felt very comfortable coming into the event and he looked like a power forward that was relied upon by his team to produce offense and play an important role.
"It was great to see for him. It sets him up really great to go back to the Western League and have a strong finish before turning pro. ... His size and power and release was very evident in this event."
Stancl said he tries to watch as many Blues games as he can, with special attention on forwards Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich.
"Just their confidence and the play with the puck, strong on the puck there," Stancl said. "A couple of guys there are power forwards, same as me. So I'm just trying to take as much as I can from them."
Stancl said he has spoken to members of the Blues' player development staff and the feedback has been to continue doing the things he's done so far through the second half of the season, and hopefully help Kelowna return to the WHL playoffs; they're 2-3-2 since Stancl returned from the WJC and are one point behind Wenatchee for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
That final push with Kelowna will be all important games, similar to World Juniors.
"You like to see how guys perform when the lights are the brightest," Armstrong said. "And for the junior players this is it, it doesn't get any bigger than the World Junior Championship. ... He's at or exceeded expectations. He's raised the bar now for what we expect from him moving forward, which is a real positive thing."
OTHERS TO WATCH
Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw: The Calgary Flames prospect made history Jan. 18 when he had five points (three goals, two assists) in a 6-2 win against Guelph. That gave the 18-year-old 184 points (70 goals, 114 assists) in 152 games, the most all-time by a Saginaw defensemen, two more than Patrick McNeill, who had 182 points in 249 games from 2003-07. Selected by the Flames with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Parekh has 55 points (18 goals, 37 assists) in 38 games this season, including 12 points (six goals, six assists) in a four-game point streak.
Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi: The Anaheim Ducks prospect had a five-game point streak (eight points; five goals, three assists) end in a 5-1 loss at Halifax on Friday. The 18-year-old, selected by Anaheim in the third round (No. 66) of the 2024 draft, has been improving throughout the season, with seven goals in his past eight games after he scored 10 goals in his first 19. For the season he has 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) in 26 games.
Andrew Cristall, RW, Spokane: The Washington Capitals prospect was held off the score sheet in his first game after being traded to Spokane by Kelowna on Jan. 8 but has been making up for it since then, including seven points (three goals, four assists) in a 12-2 win at Wenatchee on Jan. 11, followed by a five-point game (two goals, three assists) Jan. 15 in his first game against Kelowna, a 10-0 victory. The 19-year-old has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) during a six-game point streak and has taken over the WHL scoring lead with 78 points (31 goals, 47 assists) in 35 games. Washington selected Cristall in the second round (No. 40) of the 2023 draft.