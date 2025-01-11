CHL notebook: Maple Leafs prospect Cowan enjoying having Matthews as tutor

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Easton Cowan gets a lot of benefits from being a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect. One of them is having a three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner on speed dial.

Cowan has done well for himself since the Maple Leafs selected the forward with the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, including 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games with London of the OHL this season.

But the 19-year-old has gotten a big assist from Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who has given Cowan tips on improving his shot.

"He's taught me a lot on how to shoot and what to do," Cowan said. "He's helped me out a lot. ... Just on my [one-timers], how to hit the puck, where to hit it, how high to bring your stick, just stuff like that. And that's going to help me out a lot."

Some of the tips would come during offseason workouts, but the two also speak during the season.

"He's an awesome kid," Matthews said. "You see how passionate he is and how badly he wants it. I think for young guys like that it's important to build a relationship with them. He's going to be a big part of our team and our organization for years to come. And he's still super young.

"I try to reach out to him every once in a while. Spent some time in the summer together in Muskoka [Ontario] at John's [Toronto center Tavares] place, doing some training together. I'm a big fan of his. I think he's going to be a great player for us for a long time."

As much as Cowan sees Matthews as a future teammate, he also is a hockey fan who understands just what it means to have one of the top players in the NHL one text message away.

"Yeah, 100 percent," Cowan said. "He's taught me a lot, and it's exciting for sure.

"Obviously he's got secrets how he scores, and obviously we shoot completely different, but just the little tips he's been giving me helped a lot."