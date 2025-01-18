CHL notebook: Panthers prospect Sawchyn elevating game by shooting more

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Gracyn Sawchyn was selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round (No. 63) of the 2023 NHL Draft in part because of his dynamic playmaking ability.

But Sawchyn has elevated his game this season by focusing on making plays for himself by shooting the puck more.

The 19-year-old forward leads Edmonton of the WHL with 23 goals in 39 games after scoring 19 in 54 games last season. That includes six game-winning goals, tied for third in the WHL, and matching his total from his first two seasons in the league.

He's averaging 3.62 shots on goal per game (141 shots in 39 games), up from the 2.00 he averaged (108 shots in 54 games) last season.

"That was kind of one of the main points of feedback I got [from the Panthers], just from an offensive side," Sawchyn said. "I've tried to make myself more of a goal scorer than in the past. It's been a lot more assists than goals, so just helping out, trying to help out the team and score goals, and it's making me a better player as well.

"You score a goal that you don't normally score, and you're like, 'Oh, OK, this might work.' And then you start playing around and practice with it, and then just little things like that you kind of learn over a season, and as you play games, you kind of start to figure things out."

It's also going a long way toward helping him on his path to a spot in the NHL.

"Obviously he's an elite playmaker, but at times he's got to get selfish and score some goals and he's had some highlight-reel ones this year for sure," Panthers director of player personnel Bryan McCabe said. "I'm really happy to see it. He got off to a great start. He had a good [training] camp for us, and he's just kind of rode the wave and he's over a point per game [59 points in 39 games] and producing at a high level."

The Panthers recognized that high level of play early in the season, signing Sawchyn to a three-year, entry-level contract Nov. 4.

"You always want a kid to earn it, put the time in and show growth in your game, on and off the ice," McCabe said. "He's come in and made a positive impression in both [training] camps on the ice, and obviously went back and got off to a really good start. His rights are expiring in June, and to be honest, with we haven't had a ton of draft picks over the past couple of years because we've been in some long playoff runs and had to give up some pieces of the puzzle.

“But you want to lock down those high-end guys that have the potential to maybe be top-six guys down the road. He's obviously one of those players."