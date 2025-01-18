CHL notebook: Panthers prospect Sawchyn elevating game by shooting more

Edmonton forward viewed as future top-6 player in NHL

Gracyn Sawchyn 2

By Adam Kimelman
Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Gracyn Sawchyn was selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round (No. 63) of the 2023 NHL Draft in part because of his dynamic playmaking ability.

But Sawchyn has elevated his game this season by focusing on making plays for himself by shooting the puck more.

The 19-year-old forward leads Edmonton of the WHL with 23 goals in 39 games after scoring 19 in 54 games last season. That includes six game-winning goals, tied for third in the WHL, and matching his total from his first two seasons in the league.

He's averaging 3.62 shots on goal per game (141 shots in 39 games), up from the 2.00 he averaged (108 shots in 54 games) last season.

"That was kind of one of the main points of feedback I got [from the Panthers], just from an offensive side," Sawchyn said. "I've tried to make myself more of a goal scorer than in the past. It's been a lot more assists than goals, so just helping out, trying to help out the team and score goals, and it's making me a better player as well.

"You score a goal that you don't normally score, and you're like, 'Oh, OK, this might work.' And then you start playing around and practice with it, and then just little things like that you kind of learn over a season, and as you play games, you kind of start to figure things out."

It's also going a long way toward helping him on his path to a spot in the NHL.

"Obviously he's an elite playmaker, but at times he's got to get selfish and score some goals and he's had some highlight-reel ones this year for sure," Panthers director of player personnel Bryan McCabe said. "I'm really happy to see it. He got off to a great start. He had a good [training] camp for us, and he's just kind of rode the wave and he's over a point per game [59 points in 39 games] and producing at a high level."

The Panthers recognized that high level of play early in the season, signing Sawchyn to a three-year, entry-level contract Nov. 4.

"You always want a kid to earn it, put the time in and show growth in your game, on and off the ice," McCabe said. "He's come in and made a positive impression in both [training] camps on the ice, and obviously went back and got off to a really good start. His rights are expiring in June, and to be honest, with we haven't had a ton of draft picks over the past couple of years because we've been in some long playoff runs and had to give up some pieces of the puzzle.

“But you want to lock down those high-end guys that have the potential to maybe be top-six guys down the road. He's obviously one of those players."

Gracyn Sawchyn 1

Sawchyn agreed to the deal in Seattle, where he began his WHL career prior to being traded to Edmonton on Dec. 27, 2023.

"I was kind of surprised," he said. "I kind of had a feeling it was going to come soon. I was super excited and grateful, and obviously just some weight off my shoulders. It happened right before our big U.S. trip. Got the news, and then kind of let agents and stuff work it out as we were playing on the trip. It was kind of cool. I got to get the news and stuff and do it in front of my teammates too. … And it was in Seattle, which was pretty cool."

Combined with the results on the ice, the contract has provided Sawchyn with extra motivation to continue down his current path.

"Definitely boosts the confidence," he said. "But one thing I realized getting drafted is how many steps there are and how hard it is to actually make it. I think signing is just another step, and it definitely boosts your confidence and lets you know that you're one step closer."

The Panthers are just as excited to see Sawchyn's progress this season and can envision what's to come.

"I think the biggest thing for him, it will be the offseason," McCabe said. "Obviously he's a smaller frame guy (5-foot-11, 157 pounds). It's just working extremely hard, working with our sports science department, to have a huge summer heading into his first year of pro. And it's not putting on 15 pounds or anything, but putting on 5-7 pounds of muscle. He's never going to be huge. But I think the summers are pretty long when you're a junior player, and it's really a focal point for us, for him, to put the time in off the ice and come to camp in the best shape possible, because there is a big, big difference from junior shape to NHL shape. And I think that's a big eye opener for young guys.

"There's going to be a lot of hard work along the way. The easiest part of the equation is earning the contract. It's actually getting there that's the hard part. Now he's going to have to strap on his work boots and we will work with him over the next whatever it takes, the next one, two, three, four years. … We're excited for his future. Obviously, he is an elite talent that we're really looking forward to molding, hopefully, into an in NHL player one day."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Liam Greentree, LW, Windsor: The Los Angeles Kings prospect (first round, No. 26, 2024 NHL Draft) had two goals and an assist in a 6-2 win against Sudbury on Thursday, and has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) during an 11-game point streak. It was the 15th three-point game for the 19-year-old, who leads the OHL with 75 points (32 goals, 43 assists) in 41 games.

Alexis Bernier, D, Baie-Comeau: The Seattle Kraken prospect (third round, No. 73, 2024 draft) had two assists in a 6-5 loss to Val d’Or on Friday to give him 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak, his longest in three seasons in the QMJHL. The 18-year-old has 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 39 games.

Jaden Lipinski, C, Vancouver: The Calgary Flames prospect had two assists in a 6-3 win against Tri-City on Friday to give him 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) during an 11-game point streak. Selected in the fourth round (No. 112) of the 2023 draft, the 20-year-old has 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 33 games this season.

