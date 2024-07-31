Cassidy, DeBoer, Tocchet named assistants for Canada at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Golden Knights, Stars, Canucks coaches join Cooper’s staff for best-on-best tournament

Cassidy DeBoer Tocchet Canada 4 nations assistants with bug

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images // Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Bruce Cassidy, Rick Tocchet and Pete DeBoer were named Canada assistant coaches Wednesday for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

The tournament will be held with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. It will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

Cassidy, DeBoer and Tocchet will join Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning), who was named coach June 25.

Cassidy is entering his third season as Vegas Golden Knights coach and guided them to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2023. DeBoer was hired as Dallas Stars coach June 21, 2022, and has taken them to the Western Conference Final in each of his first two seasons. He’s coached two teams to the Stanley Cup Final (New Jersey Devils, 2012; San Jose Sharks, 2016).

Tocchet won the Jack Adams Award voted as NHL coach of the year last season after guiding the Vancouver Canucks to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time since 2014-15. The Canucks won 50 games, third-highest in their history, and ascended from sixth place in the Pacific Division to first before losing the Western Conference Second Round in seven games to the Edmonton Oilers.

Tocchet is a two-time Stanley Cup champion as a Pittsburgh Penguins assistant (2016, 2017) and won it as a Penguins forward in 1992.

"It was quite an honor," Tocchet told the Canucks website. "It's the same feeling coaching as it is playing for your country. There's obviously a lot of pride and the whole country will be backing us. I'll have to take the Vancouver jersey off and be honed in for Team Canada and help the players in whatever capacity."

Sidney Crosby (Penguins), Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Connor McDavid (Oilers) and Brayden Point (Lightning) were named to Canada's roster in June.

Stars assistant Misha Donskov and video coach James Emery were also named to Canada’s staff Wednesday.

"I am excited to welcome Bruce, Peter, Misha, Rick and James to the coaching staff for the 4 Nations Face-Off, as this is a highly skilled group of coaches that bring impressive accolades and experience at all levels of the game," Cooper said. "I know our players will greatly benefit from this world-class coaching staff, and I look forward to working alongside all five and representing Canada in international competition in February."

Related Content

Canada to have ‘a lot of hard decisions to make’ for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby, MacKinnon, McDavid among 1st 6 Canada players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

U.S. projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthews, M. Tkachuk, Eichel among 1st 6 United States players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

2025 4 Nations Face-Off initial rosters loaded with best NHL has to offer

Barkov, Saros among 1st 6 Finland players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Cooper named Canada coach for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics

2025 4 Nations Face-Off to take place in Montreal, Boston

Guerin mulling over U.S. roster options for 4 Nations Face-Off 

Nash helping to build Canada teams on international stage as GM for Worlds

Sullivan named U.S. coach for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics

Sweeney named Canada GM for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Drury, Fitzgerald, Zito named United States assistant GMs for 4 Nations Face-Off

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Canada to have ‘a lot of hard decisions to make’ for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Barkov kicks off day with Stanley Cup with skateboarding trick

Barkov transforms hometown into ‘Barkov City’ during Stanley Cup celebration

Summer with Stanley blog

Mailbag: Game of year prediction, rule changes for 2024-25 season

Guhle signs 6-year, $33.3 million contract with Canadiens

Lachance looking to chart own path to NHL with Oilers

Capitals add Dubois for forward depth, Chychrun to bolster defense 

Top forward lines from Original Six to modern era

Eliasson thinking big as Senators prospect stands 6-foot-7

Stars 'might be a little bit better than we were last year at this time,' GM says

Jets sign Kahkonen to back up Hellebuyck, lose Monahan, Toffoli, Dillon

Utah Hockey Club's 'Summer Analytics Challenge' seeks new ideas, offers opportunity

Desnoyers among top 2025 NHL Draft prospects to play for Canada at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Lindgren signs 1-year, $4.5 million contract with Rangers, avoids hearing

2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 5

Xhekaj signs 2-year, $2.6 million contract with Canadiens