Sweeney named Canada GM for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was named general manager for Canada for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off on Friday.

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill was named assistant GM.

The inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be a best-on-best tournament with the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden competing from Feb. 12-20. They will play seven games during a nine-day period in yet-to-be-named cities in North America, one in the U.S. and one in Canada.

Sweeney and Nill also were named assistant general managers for Canada for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong was named Canada GM for the Olympics on March 15, and also was given the duty of appointing the GM for Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"As we continue to prepare for international competition over the next two years, I am thrilled to have Don and Jim lead Team Canada at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, and to welcome these two experienced general managers to our management group for the 2026 Olympics," Armstrong said. "Both Don and Jim have enjoyed successful NHL careers and will represent the Maple Leaf with pride, and we know their experience will be a valuable asset as we build teams for two major international events in 2025 and 2026."

Sweeney, 57, is in his ninth season as Bruins GM. Since missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015-16, his first season, the Bruins have made it eight straight seasons and reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, where they lost to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.

Under Sweeney, Boston has won the Presidents' Trophy twice, in 2019-20 and 2022-23. Last season the Bruins set NHL records for wins (65) and points (123) in a season. Sweeney also won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in 2019.

This season the Bruins are 46-18-15, have clinched a playoff spot and lead the Florida Panthers by one point for first place in the Atlantic Division despite the offseason retirements of their top two centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

"Incredibly prepared, incredibly hard-working," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "Incredibly bright. ... I'm amazed at the man. The job he does, just look at our lineup. No one thought we would be the team we are. I think not enough credit goes to him."

Nill, 66, is in his 11th season as Stars GM, during which Dallas has made the playoffs seven times and reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. He won the GM of the year award last season, with Sweeney finishing second.

This season the Stars are 50-21-9. They've clinched a playoff spot, have a five-point lead on the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the Central Division, and are four points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks for the best record in the Western Conference.

Canada's coaching staff and first six players for the 4 Nations Face-Off are expected to be announced in June.

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin was named U.S. GM for the 4 Nations Face-Off as well as the 2026 Olympics on Feb. 8. On Friday, New York Rangers GM Chris Drury, New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald and Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito were named assistant general managers for the two tournaments.

