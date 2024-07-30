Canada to have ‘a lot of hard decisions to make’ for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Canada will take a key step next week in preparation for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. The executives and coaches will meet in Edmonton from Aug. 6-9, gathering as a group for the first time to go over everything from systems to scouting to players.

“Obviously, we felt comfortable with the six guys that we put in place to start,” said Don Sweeney, general manager of Canada and the Boston Bruins, while scouting the World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. “[We’ll] build around the core of that group. But we’ll have really tough decisions.”

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association announced the first six players for Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States on June 28. Canada selected defenseman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and forwards Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche, Brad Marchand of the Bruins, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The beginning of the NHL season will be an audition for the rest of the rosters, which will be announced between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. Each team will be comprised of 23 NHL players (20 skaters and three goalies). The seven-game tournament -- the first best-on-best international event since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto -- will be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

“I know how players are wired,” said Jim Nill, associate GM of Canada and GM of the Dallas Stars, who played for Canada at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. “This is big to them, this is big for them. It’s important, and we’ve gone so long without doing it, and now it’s coming back front and center again, so I think it’s exciting times for players.”