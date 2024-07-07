Sweden projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

Though the international tournament is more than seven months away, NHL.com wanted to take an updated look on what the rosters for each country could look like, using a panel of three staff writers and editors to compile a list of 23 players (20 skaters, three goalies) for each team.

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman, staff writer Tom Gulitti and NHL.com/sv independent correspondent Peter Ekholm unveiled their original Sweden roster in February and take another shot at it now with the season over, with some changes. Also, six players (marked by an asterisk) were named to the rosters last month.

Here is the Sweden projected roster (listed alphabetically by position):

Forwards (13)

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

William Eklund, San Jose Sharks

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators*

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs*

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers*

Not much has changed for our forward group since we did this exercise in February, with Forsberg, Nylander and Zibanejad considered locks for top-six forward spots before they were included among Sweden's first six players named to the roster. There are two changes from that initial projection, with Nyquist and Eklund coming in, replacing Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche and Mikael Backlund of the Calgary Flames. Nyquist found a fit on the Predators' top line with Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly last season and set NHL bests in goals (23) and points (75). Eklund was a standout on a last-place Sharks team and should be even better this season with more experience and a better group around him. A potential line of Eklund, Carlsson and Raymond could get high-level tournament experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off in preparation for larger roles at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Landeskog was tough to remove from the roster, but there's no word if he'll be able to continue playing after missing the past two seasons because of a knee injury. -- Kimelman