Drury, Fitzgerald, Zito named United States assistant GMs for 4 Nations Face-Off

Chris Drury of the New York Rangers, Tom Fitzgerald of the New Jersey Devils and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers were named assistant general managers for the United States at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics on Friday.

They will support Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who was named U.S. GM for the two tournaments on Feb. 8.

"We've got a great management group and I'm excited to work with them in representing our country," Guerin said. "It's an exciting time in USA Hockey and we're focused on bringing home championships from both events."

The inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be a best-on-best tournament with the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden competing from Feb. 12-20. They will play seven games during a nine-day period in yet-to-be-named cities in North America, one in the U.S. and one in Canada.

Drury is in his third season as GM and president of hockey operations with the Rangers. New York (53-23-4) has clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and has a one-point lead on the Dallas Stars for the best record in the NHL. He previously was GM for the U.S. at the IIHF World Championship in 2019 and 2021.

Fitzgerald is in his fifth season as Devils GM and executive vice president of hockey operations. New Jersey (38-37-5) has been eliminated from playoff contention this season, but last season set franchise records for wins (52) and points (112) and reached the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2012.

Zito is in his fourth season as Panthers GM. They have made the playoffs all four seasons, and reached the Stanley Cup Final last season, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. They won the Presidents' Trophy in 2021-22, and this season the Panthers (50-24-6) are one point behind the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division.

The teams in the 4 Nations Face-Off are expected to announce the first six players on their rosters by early summer. Guerin previously said he would like to have a coach selected before that so he can be involved in the player selection process, and would like to have the same coach for the 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 Olympics.

Also named to the management group was Wild director of player personnel Chris Kelleher, who will hold the same role with the U.S. at both tournaments.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney was named Canada GM for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off on Friday, with Stars GM Jim Nill named assistant GM.