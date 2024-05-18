Sullivan named U.S. coach for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics

Mike Sullivan will coach the United States at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Sullivan just completed his ninth season as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who he has led to the Stanley Cup twice.

"I'm very thankful to have the opportunity to coach our team in these two very significant international events," Sullivan said. "It's been amazing to see the progress we've made in hockey in our country over the course of my lifetime, and to have the chance to lead our best players is an honor and a challenge I'm very much looking forward to."

The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off will be a best-on-best tournament using only NHL players with the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden competing from Feb. 12-20. They will play seven games during a nine-day period in yet-to-be-named cities in North America, one in the U.S. and one in Canada.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held from Feb. 6-22 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. It's the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

"We're excited to have Mike guiding our teams," said Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who is the GM of the U.S. 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 Olympic men's team. "He is one of the very best coaches in the game and his background, including with international hockey, is well-suited to help put our team in the best position to win."

Sullivan, who is from Marshfield, Massachusetts, is 375-219-77 in nine seasons with the Penguins, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017. This season, Pittsburgh was 38-32-12, finishing three points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

In 11 seasons as an NHL coach with the Penguins and Boston Bruins (2003-06), Sullivan is 445-275-100 with 15 ties, and 47-42 in the playoffs.

Sullivan has been part of USA Hockey for five decades, starting in 1988 when he played for the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He also played for U.S. Men's National Team for the IIHF Men's World Championship in 1997. He was an assistant coach for U.S. at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2006 Turin Olympics. Sullivan also was coach for the U.S. at the 2007 Worlds and an assistant at the 2008 Worlds.

"Mike Sullivan is not only a great coach, but someone who has a strong passion for American hockey," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "He's a world-class leader and been an important part of hockey in our country for a very long time."

The teams in the 4 Nations Face-Off are expected to announce the first six players on their rosters by early summer.