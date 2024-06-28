Matthews, M. Tkachuk, Eichel among 1st 6 United States players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Auston Matthews, who led the NHL with 69 goals this season, was among the first six players named to the United States team for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

The U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland will play in the tournament, scheduled for Feb. 12-20 at TD Garden in Boston and Bell Centre in Montreal.

Joining Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs center, on the U.S. roster will be forwards Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), and defensemen Adam Fox (New York Rangers), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins). The remainder of the roster, which will consist of 23 NHL players (20 skaters, three goalies) will be named later this year.

Matthews had a personal-best 107 points in 81 regular-season games and scored the most goals in a season by an NHL player since Mario Lemieux scored 69 in 1995-96. He also had four points (one goal, three assists) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

In addition to winning the Rocket Richard Trophy for the third time, the 26-year-old was a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award as the League's top player as voted by members of the National Hockey League Players' Association. He finished third in voting for the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL (won by Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers) and the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play (Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes).

Selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews, who was born in San Ramon, California, has 649 points (368 goals, 281 assists) in 562 regular-season games and 48 points (23 goals, 25 assists) in 55 playoff games.

Tkachuk was second on the Panthers with 88 points (26 goals, 62 assists) in 80-regular-season games and helped them win the Stanley Cup. The 26-year-old tied for the team lead with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 24 postseason games after setting a Florida record with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 20 playoff games last season.

Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tkachuk was selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round (No. 6) of the 2016 draft. He has 579 points (218 goals, 361 assists) in 590 regular-season games with the Panthers and Flames, and 61 points (24 goals, 37 assists) in 71 playoff games.

Take an All-Access Look at United States Four Nations Face-Off preparations

Eichel, 27, was second for the Golden Knights this season with 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 63 games, and had seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven playoff games. Last season, he led Vegas with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 22 games to help the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 2 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, Eichel, who was born in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has 514 points (211 goals, 303 assists) in 539 regular-season games with the Golden Knights and Sabres, and 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 29 playoff games.

Fox, 26, was sixth among NHL defensemen with 73 points (17 goals, 56 assists) in 72 games, his third straight season with at least 70 points. He won the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman in 2020-21 and was a finalist last season.

Selected by the Flames in the third round (No. 66) of the 2016 draft, Fox, born in Jericho, New York, has 308 points (53 goals, 255 assists) in 357 regular-season games for the Rangers, and 39 points (five goals 34 assists) in 46 playoff games.

Hughes won the Norris Trophy this season after leading the League at the position with 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists), and finishing four among all players with a plus-38 rating in 82 games. The 24-year-old also had 10 assists in 13 playoff games.

A native of Orlando, Florida, the Canucks selected Hughes in the first round (No. 7) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He has 333 points (43 goals, 290 assists) in 365 regular-season games and 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) in 30 playoff games.

McAvoy, from Long Beach, New York, led Bruins defensemen with 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 74 games, and had six points (one goal, five assists in 13 playoff games.

The Bruins selected the 26-year-old in the first round (No. 14) of the 2016 draft. He has 277 points (53 goals, 224 assists) in 454 regular-season games and 48 points (six goals, 42 assists) in 91 playoff games.

Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild will be the general manager for the U.S., and Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins will be the coach.

The United States will play Finland at Bell Centre on Feb. 13, Canada at Bell Centre on Feb. 15 and Sweden at TD Garden on Feb. 17.

