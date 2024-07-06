Finland projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

Though the international tournament is more than seven months away, NHL.com wanted to take an updated look at what the rosters for each country could look like, using a panel of three staff writers and editors to compile a list of 23 players (20 skaters, three goalies) for each team.

NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers, NHL.com/fi editor Sami Haapasalo and NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn Roarke unveiled their original Finland roster in February and take another shot at it now with the season over, with some changes. Also, six players (marked by an asterisk) were named to the roster last month.

Here is the Finland projected roster (listed alphabetically by position):

Forwards (12)

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes*

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers*

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Matias Maccelli, Utah Hockey Club

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche*

Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken

There is some top-end talent here for sure. The already rock-solid Barkov had a coming out party when he led the Panthers to a Stanley Cup championship. After what he did to a string of talented forwards -- including Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers in the Cup Final -- there is no question the Florida captain is the best two-way player in the game. Rantanen played a key role in helping the Avalanche win the Cup two seasons ago, and Aho is the offensive leader for the Hurricanes, a team that has made the postseason six years in a row, including two trips to the Eastern Conference Final. Lundell and Luostarinen, like Barkov, had their reputations burnished by the way they played in the 2024 postseason. Versatility is the cornerstone of this group -- almost every forward can be counted on to be responsible in his own zone. Special teams, particularly the penalty kill, will be a strength. We only made one change to this group since February. Jesperi Kotkaniemi of the Hurricanes was dropped. He was not replaced, and an eighth defenseman was added. We do have Juuso Parssinen of the Nashville Predators on our radar. -- Roarke

Defensemen (8)

Jani Hakanpää, Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars*

Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabres

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars*

Olli Maatta, Detroit Red Wings

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club

I’ll go back to what I wrote about three of these defensemen earlier this year. Hakanpaa, Heiskanen and Lindell have chemistry and familiarity. Mikkola is coming off a Stanley Cup championship with the Panthers, where he played on a pair with Dmitry Kulikov. Ristolainen will provide good size (6-foot-4, 208 pounds) and a physical presence. Jokiharju is coming off a good season with the Sabres, where he had a career-high in points (20) and plus/minus (plus-14). Maatta continues to be a consistent and durable defenseman for the Red Wings. He has played in 150 out of a possible 164 games the past two seasons. Valimaki is able to play in different situations. -- Myers

Goalies (3)

Ville Husso, Detroit Red Wings

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators*

Saros has established himself as one of the NHL’s best goaltenders, and he is the undisputed starter for Finland. The two-time all-star has led the NHL in games played, starts, shots against and saves the past three seasons. Saros can make key saves, calm the whole team down with his confidence and consistency, and even steal games on his own. Luukkonen is coming off a breakout season when he earned the No. 1 spot in Buffalo. The 25-year-old is evolving into a franchise goalie for the Sabres. Backing up Saros will give him valuable experience on the international stage. Husso battled with injuries last season, but he’s now healthy and ready for a comeback. If Husso can find his form again during the first few months of the upcoming season, he’ll be a solid third goalie for Finland. -- Haapasalo