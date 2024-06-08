2025 4 Nations Face-Off to take place in Montreal, Boston

Bell Centre, TD Garden to host round-robin tournament between United States, Canada, Finland, Sweden

4 nations logo
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will begin on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh announced Saturday.

Bettman and Walsh were speaking at Amerant Bank Arena, the site of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be a round-robin tournament featuring teams comprised of NHL players from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland. The first six players from each team are expected to be announced on June 28.

The first game will see Team Canada play Team Sweden at Bell Centre (8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). The next night, Team USA will play Team Finland, also at Bell Centre (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The first leg of the tournament will also feature a doubleheader on Feb. 15, with Team Finland playing Team Sweden (1 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS) and Team USA playing Team Canada (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS).

The tournament will then shift to TD Garden in Boston, where another doubleheader will take place on Feb. 17. On that date, Team Finland will play Team Canada (1 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS) and Team USA will play Team Sweden (8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).

The final will be played on Feb. 20 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Each team at the 4 Nations Face-Off will be comprised of 23 NHL players (20 skaters, three goalies) selected by each national association: Hockey Canada, Finnish Ice Hockey Association, Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey. Players must be under an NHL contract for the 2024-25 season and on an NHL roster as of Dec. 2 to compete.

All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules and on NHL-sized rinks. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional round-robin format, with teams earning three points for a win in regulation, two points for a win in overtime or shootout, one point for a loss in overtime or shootout, and no points for a loss in regulation.

The two teams with the best record will advance to play in a one-game final.

The overtime format for round-robin games will be 3-on-3 sudden death for a 10-minute period, followed by a three-round shootout. The overtime format for the one-game final will be 5-on-5 sudden death through successive 20-minute periods until one team scores.

Latest News

10 things learned from 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

NHL, NHLPA partner with V Foundation for Cancer Research for $2.9 million donation

NHL salary cap will rise to $88 million next season

Montreal, Boston to host 4 Nations Face-off in 2025

NHL, NHLPA announce team payroll range for 2024-25

Hard Rock Hollywood lights up guitar tower in support of Panthers

Celebrini 'did my best' in fitness testing at 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

Iginla, Catton continue friendly rivalry at 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

Oilers veterans not taking trip to Stanley Cup Final against Panthers for granted 

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Panthers ready to 'write our new story' against Oilers in Cup Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Penguins hope to keep Crosby contract talks ‘as quiet as possible’

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Utah won’t change strategy at 2024 NHL Draft after move from Arizona, GM says

NHL Morning Skate for June 8

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 7