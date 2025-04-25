Hurricanes at Devils, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jonas Siegenthaler is expected to return to the lineup for the New Jersey Devils against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Prudential Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

The 27-year-old defenseman practiced with the Devils on Thursday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Feb. 4, and was paired with Simon Nemec during the team's morning skate Friday.

“He’s feeling good and we’re optimistic that he’ll play,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “The only thing he needed more time with was the conditioning side of it but we’re not able to provide him that time given our circumstances, so we intend to play him but it’ll be in a reduced role with reduced minutes.”

It comes at a critical time as the Devils trail the best-of-7 series 2-0. Siegenthaler had nine points (two goals, seven assists), 92 blocked shots and 75 hits in 55 regular-season games.

The Hurricanes were 16-21-4 and outscored 129-111 on the road this season and the Devils won each of the two games against their Metropolitan Division foe at Prudential Center during the regular season -- a pair of 4-2 wins Nov. 21 and Dec. 27.

"As a road team, if you can put your game on them and make them feel nervous at home, then you're doing your job," Carolina forward Jordan Martinook said. "You've got to play as simple as you can. We did our job, we won at home. Now they're going to try to do theirs. We have to go in and make it hard on them and do everything that made us successful here."

Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 series have an all-time series record of 207-4 (.981), including a 151-3 (.981) mark when starting at home.

Here is a breakdown of Game 3:

Hurricanes: Carolina wants to keep doing what has worked for them through the first two games and, not surprisingly, likely will keep the same lineup. Martinook leads the Hurricanes with three points (two goals, one assist); he had had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) against the Devils in the 2023 Eastern Conference Second Round, won by the Hurricanes in five games. Defenseman Jalen Chatfield has a goal and a Hurricanes-best plus-4 rating. Carolina, which owned the League's best penalty killing percentage (83.6 percent) during the regular season, is 5-for-5 in the series. Goalie Frederik Andersen will make his third straight start; he has a 1.00 goals-against average and .960 save percentage.

Devils: New Jersey will be without defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon for a second straight game, each sustaining an undisclosed injury during Game 1. As a result, Nemec will earn a second consecutive game after playing 14:12 in Game 2. If Siegenthaler can’t play, defenseman Dennis Cholowski also will be in the lineup for a second game in a row. Keefe is hoping having the last line change on home ice will be to the Devils' benefit. "I think last line change helps you with your matchups," he said. "They've got some of the premier defensive people, both on forward and defense, that you'll see in the League and that can have an impact." Goalie Jacob Markstrom has played well despite losing two straight; he has a 2.52 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Number to know: 36.5. Average number of shots on goal by the Hurricanes through two games, which leads all teams in the playoffs.

What to look for: Will Carolina continue to frustrate New Jersey on special teams? Can the Devils' bottom six forwards outproduce the Hurricanes' bottom six? Carolina has gotten five points (three goals, two assists) from bottom-six players, New Jersey none.