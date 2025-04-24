Devils home, have chance to 'restart' Eastern 1st Round in Game 3 against Hurricanes

Counting on advantage of having last line change, 'fun environment' to earn 1st win in best-of-7 series

Bratt Nico Devils

© Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- The message is clear for the New Jersey Devils against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Prudential Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

Finish what you start, or risk going down 3-0 in the best-of-7 series.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win Game 2 and there's no question that's the baseline, to start strong and create chances," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Now we've got to make some plays and finish opportunities and get greater volume on offense if we want to score, be it 5-on-5 or the power play, because we need to score more.”

The Hurricanes won 3-1 in Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

"You got to make good on your opportunities and reduce the chances against at the same time," Keefe said.

The Devils hope to change that narrative with the series shifting to the Garden State. The Hurricanes were 16-21-4 and outscored 129-111 on the road this season. The Devils won both games at Prudential Center against the Hurricanes during the regular season, so perhaps having the last line change might work to their benefit.

"It kind of depends what we want to do, but obviously it's not a secret that I saw Jordan Staal's line a lot in Carolina," Devils captain Nico Hischier said. "But for me, it doesn't change my game ... I'm trying to just do what I can. We'll see what we have in mind, but home ice means you can change second and sometimes that is an advantage."

New Jersey won by identical 4-2 scores at Prudential Center on Nov. 21 and Dec. 27.

"I think last line change helps you with your matchups; they've got some of the premier defensive people, both on forward and defense, that you'll see in the League and that can have an impact," Keefe said. "Even with matchups, those guys aren't on the ice the entire game, so I think it's a little bit more just they play a game that relies on pressure and intensity, wearing teams down and momentum, and all these things. Those are generally easier to get on your side at home and a little bit harder on the road, but it's the nature of the playoffs.

"There's a number of teams in the League right now that are going to come home and have an opportunity to sort of restart the series."

Playoffs Buzz: Pacioretty likely for Toronto in Game 3

You May Also Like

Playoffs Buzz: Pacioretty likely for Toronto in Game 3

The first-year Devils coach is looking forward to experiencing the playoff intensity at home.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the playoff environment that's created here in New Jersey," Keefe said. "I know our fans are hungry for playoff action and we're in a spot as a team where we need a boost. We need energy. There's been so many games this season at home where our fans have really been pushing the group and responding well to the group. We got to give them reason to push us but we're looking forward to being on home ice and all the things that can come with that.

"On a personal level, I'm looking forward to experiencing Devils fans in the playoffs for the first time."

New Jersey has allowed 3.50 goals and 36.5 shots on goal per game, and is 0-for-5 on the power play after two games. The onus certainly doesn't fall on goalie Jacob Markstrom, who has played well with a 2.52 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

"I've experienced this place in the playoffs and it's definitely a fun environment to play in," Hischier said. "I'm really excited for the game. We win one game and it's a series."

Jonas Siegenthaler practiced with the Devils for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Feb. 4, but the defenseman is questionable to play Game 3. Defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon were absent after each missed Game 2 because of undisclosed injuries.

"Luke and Brenden were not out there, so we're not at a point where I'd say we're comfortable to say they're playing," Keefe said. "However, we do have more time on our side, and we'll reassess [Friday]."

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Devils return home, remain confident despite trailing Hurricanes in Eastern 1st round

Devils leaning on Pesce's experience in 1st round against Hurricanes

Hurricanes defeat Devils in Game 2, extend lead in Eastern 1st Round

Latest News

Golden Knights at Wild, Western Conference Game 3 preview

Jets at Blues, Western Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket gives fans another chance to pick winner

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maple Leafs at Senators, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Pacioretty likely to return for Maple Leafs in Game 3

Canadiens hope home crowd in Game 3 vs. Capitals 'exactly what we need'

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers at Lightning, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

EDGE stats: Impact of Landeskog’s return to Avalanche

Andersen healthy, thriving for Hurricanes against Devils in 1st round

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings' 5-forward power-play unit wreaking havoc on Oilers in 1st round

Landeskog gets 'memory of a lifetime' in long-awaited return for Avalanche

Stars top Avalanche in OT in Game 3, take lead in Western 1st Round

Kopitar, Kempe each gets 4 points, Kings cruise past Oilers in Game 2

Landeskog returns for Avalanche in Game 3, 1st NHL game since 2022

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule