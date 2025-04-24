Devils home, have chance to 'restart' Eastern 1st Round in Game 3 against Hurricanes

NEWARK, N.J. -- The message is clear for the New Jersey Devils against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Prudential Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

Finish what you start, or risk going down 3-0 in the best-of-7 series.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win Game 2 and there's no question that's the baseline, to start strong and create chances," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Now we've got to make some plays and finish opportunities and get greater volume on offense if we want to score, be it 5-on-5 or the power play, because we need to score more.”

The Hurricanes won 3-1 in Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

"You got to make good on your opportunities and reduce the chances against at the same time," Keefe said.

The Devils hope to change that narrative with the series shifting to the Garden State. The Hurricanes were 16-21-4 and outscored 129-111 on the road this season. The Devils won both games at Prudential Center against the Hurricanes during the regular season, so perhaps having the last line change might work to their benefit.

"It kind of depends what we want to do, but obviously it's not a secret that I saw Jordan Staal's line a lot in Carolina," Devils captain Nico Hischier said. "But for me, it doesn't change my game ... I'm trying to just do what I can. We'll see what we have in mind, but home ice means you can change second and sometimes that is an advantage."

New Jersey won by identical 4-2 scores at Prudential Center on Nov. 21 and Dec. 27.

"I think last line change helps you with your matchups; they've got some of the premier defensive people, both on forward and defense, that you'll see in the League and that can have an impact," Keefe said. "Even with matchups, those guys aren't on the ice the entire game, so I think it's a little bit more just they play a game that relies on pressure and intensity, wearing teams down and momentum, and all these things. Those are generally easier to get on your side at home and a little bit harder on the road, but it's the nature of the playoffs.

"There's a number of teams in the League right now that are going to come home and have an opportunity to sort of restart the series."