Andersen healthy, thriving for Hurricanes against Devils in 1st round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen is soft-spoken by nature, and that wasn't about to change when he spoke with the media after making 25 saves in the Carolina Hurricanes' 3-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center on Tuesday, giving Carolina a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round series.

So when Andersen was asked to reflect on the health issues that have interrupted his past two seasons, the 35-year-old goalie responded in what has become his go-to manner: focusing on the present.

"I try not to think too much about it," he said. "I just try to enjoy the moment and be ready when called upon. Just happy to get to play again and get to have another fun experience out there."

After making 23 saves in a 4-1 win in Game 1, the Hurricanes went back to Andersen for Game 2, marking the first time all season he'd started consecutive games. Andersen sustained a knee injury in October, had surgery Nov. 22, and missed 39 games, leading to a season-long platoon with Pyotr Kochetkov.

But the knee surgery wasn’t the only reason the Hurricanes have been careful with Andersen. In 2023-24, he missed 50 games because a blood-clotting issue before returning to the lineup in March. In the spring of 2022, his first season in Carolina, he missed the final six games of the regular season all 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games because of a knee injury.

"When he's been in, he's been an impact player," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "The blood clotting issue is not something that happens to many players. But it's under medical care now and shouldn't be a recurring issue. This year, unfortunately, he needed a little surgery. He has felt much better since he came back from that. He feels as comfortable as he's been in years, and he's playing as well as he has in years. We have all the trust in the world in him when he's out on the ice."

So do his teammates.

"He's superb,” defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. "There's no other word for it. It's pretty comfortable when you know you've got a third line of defense back there."