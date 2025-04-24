Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket gives fans another chance to pick winner

NEW YORK – Fans vying for the perfect bracket – or those who missed the opportunity to complete their brackets – in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge have another chance to fine-tune and submit their predictions. Fans can start fresh with the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket. At the conclusion of the First Round, fans will be able to submit a new bracket at NHL.com/Bracket with their predictions for the remainder of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Once Second Round matchups for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set, fans can start creating and submitting new brackets containing their predictions for the remainder of the postseason online at NHL.com/Bracket. Brackets will be locked at the start of the first Game 2 of the Second Round. The winner of the Second Chance Bracket will have the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code. Original brackets submitted in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge are still eligible for the grand prize – the opportunity to attend a 2025-26 NHL event.

Hockey fans submitted approximately 1.31 million brackets in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge, an increase of 18% year over year. Fans were tasked with predicting the winner of each series through the Stanley Cup Final as well as the number of games for each First Round series.

The full breakdown of fan selections to win the Stanley Cup based on early bracket submissions, in order: