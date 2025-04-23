Devils leaning on Pesce's experience in 1st round against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Brett Pesce had the look of a grizzled prize fighter at his locker stall while answering questions to the media Tuesday, ice pack tucked inside his shirt strapped to his shoulder.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman found the energy to smile at one point after emptying the tank over 23:14 of ice time, tying an NHL career-high with six blocked shots and preventing another three pucks from crossing the goal line in a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

"It's Stanley Cup Playoffs ... you do whatever you can to win," Pesce said. "There's a reason why the Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win. It takes literally everything, and everyone."

The 30-year-old is the beacon the Devils can look to as they head home down 2-0 in the best-of-7 series with Game 3 at Prudential Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

"You can tell this guy wants to win," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He was on the left side playing with Dougie (Hamilton), a guy he's never played with as a partner, and he left it out there. There's a lot of those type (of) efforts that you want to see get rewarded, but our reward, I guess, is just going to have to be the fact we know we can compete in the series.

"We have to take that home, and whether we won or lost [Tuesday], we got to go home and play well and win games so that mindset isn't different. We'll focus on getting a very important win in Game 3."

Pesce was a coveted free-agent acquisition last offseason and signed a six-year contract with the Devils after playing his first nine NHL seasons with the Hurricanes. Nights like Tuesday made it easy to see why.