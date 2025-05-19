Chatfield questionable for Hurricanes against Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jalen Chatfield is questionable to play for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The defenseman missed Carolina's series-clinching 3-1 win in Game 5 of the second round against the Washington Capitals on May 15 because of an undisclosed injury.

"That one is the one I've been concerned about the most," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday. "So, we will see tomorrow where he is at. That's obviously a big piece if he can't go."

Chatfield has one goal and is averaging 20:24 of ice time in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games, including 1:50 per game on the penalty kill. He had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and averaged an NHL career-best 18:53 of ice time in 79 regular-season games.

Alexander Nikishin made his NHL debut in place Chatfield for Game 5. The 24-year-old defenseman had two shots on goal and two hits in 10:33 while being paired with Shayne Gostisbehere.

Forward Jordan Martinook, who left practice early Sunday, did not practice Monday. He expects to play in Game 1.

Martinook has six points (one goal, five assists) in 10 playoff games.

"All good," Martinook said. "I'll be good tomorrow night."