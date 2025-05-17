Hurricanes focusing on details heading into Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes know their identity well.

For seven seasons, coach Rod Brind’Amour has preached a game based on details, the small events in each shift that are often overlooked but quietly produce results. Some of that approach is a practical matter.

“We don’t have those sexy players,” is how Brind’Amour put it on Saturday.

With or without game-breakers, Carolina has reached the Eastern Conference Final of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in three seasons. They will meet the winner of Sunday's Game 7 of the second round series between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS).

The attention to detail is evident in how the Hurricanes advanced through the first two rounds. They dispatched the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals each in five games, the first team to win consecutive best-of-7 playoff series in five games or fewer since 2020, when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins each in five games.

“It’s a lot of little things the normal eye wouldn’t see,” defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. “‘Roddy' keeps talking about the inches. It’s all over the ice. It’s that little extra effort. We have a motto, saying, 'you rest when you’re on the bench, not when you’re on the ice.' You’re always moving, you’re always putting that extra effort in. You’ll get your rest later. It’s always worth it.”

Carolina’s win over Washington showed the Hurricanes at their best. The Capitals, who were second in the NHL with an average of 3.49 goals per game during the regular season, were outscored 15-7 in the series. The outcome left Washington coach Spencer Carbery marveling at the ways Carolina limited his team.

“They are just relentless with their pressure and their ability to break plays up with their sticks," Carbery said at the end of the series. “There is no team in the League like them. You can just tell the experience and the calmness of their group through various points in the series.”