Stankoven has 3 points, Hurricanes cruise past Blackhawks

Carolina played the game without several key players, including defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Jalen Chatfield, as well as forwards Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

As a result, the team recalled forwards Skyler Brind'Amour, Bradly Nadeau and Josiah Slavin, and defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. All four were in the lineup against the Blackhawks.

“You have to kind of know your people,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They fit perfectly. They know how to play. They know how we play. Obviously, they’re not replacing the guys we had out, but it helps when you have guys who know what they’re doing.

“I thought they did a great job. It’s not the easiest thing to throw all of them in, but I thought they did a great job on the (penalty) kill. Everywhere we had to put them in, there was no, ‘Uh, oh, they’re on the ice,’ type of thing. Kudos to those guys.”

Anton Frondell scored twice for his first multigoal game, Louis Crevier had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 15 saves for the Blackhawks (28-37-14), who have lost two in a row and seven of their past eight games.

“It was a tough night for us,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “We didn’t have it. The one thing that we didn’t do well enough is compete on the puck, so that’s a disappointing thing.”

Sean Walker gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first period. He took a cross-ice feed from Nikolaj Ehlers and scored on a wrist shot while moving into the slot from the top of the right face-off circle.

Frondell tied the game 1-1 at 10:48. Crevier skated down the right wall in front of the net and lost the puck when he tried to get around Carolina defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, but Frondell was there to bury the loose puck with a wrist shot.

Stankoven’s 20th goal of the season put the Hurricanes back ahead 2-1 at 17:10. After taking a neutral zone face-off, Stankoven moved into the offensive zone, fought off Chicago defenseman Sam Rinzel, and scored with a wrist shot.

“I don’t do that too often,” Stankoven said. “Yeah, I just saw off the draw a good chance to jump and kind of steal that puck. I tried to take it to the net and get it up, and luckily enough, I was able to beat the goalie.”

This is the first time Stankoven has reached the 20-goal mark in his NHL career.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s what you dream of as a kid. A lot of work, for sure. I know it’s far from over. I’m going to keep getting better every game.”

Stankoven scored his second goal of the night to give Carolina a 3-1 lead at 4:08 of the second period when he backhanded the rebound of Hall’s shot from the slot.