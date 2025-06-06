Reid learned work ethic from Thornton ahead of 2025 Draft

Reid likes to model his game after Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets and Duncan Keith, a three-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks. Like many, he's also a fan of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but the admiration goes beyond their superstar talents.

"Both those guys, they're pretty cool guys because they're very good on the ice, but they're very good people off the ice, too," he said.

That's something regularly noted about Reid, too. He displays maturity rarely seen in players his age.

"Everything that came back to us was just A-plus-plus in terms of character and the type of person and kid he is," Kitchener general manager Mike McKenzie said. "And obviously when you see him on the ice that's the easier part, seeing how well he skates and how talented he is."

Part of it can be attributed to Reid leaving home at 14 years old. He moved to Rochester, New York, to attend Bishop Kearney High School, a private school that in 2019 added a boarding school option for boys elite hockey students. His playing options were limited in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, so going to Bishop Kearney was a no-brainer. He lived in a dorm, learned to cook and do laundry for himself.

"I just like to think it's the experiences and people I've been around," Reid said. "I say most of it comes from my family, my mom and dad and everyone around. And the experiences, like living away from home at a young age. I think you kind of have to be responsible and mature enough to thrive off that and have a good time wherever you are ... I just want to be the best person I can be. Be humble and kind is what I live by."

Hockey runs in Reid's family. His grandfather was once equipment manager for Erie in the OHL. His father, Bill, played at the Junior-B level and is a skills coach back home.

"He's a natural leader," McKenzie said of Cameron, an alternate captain this season. "He's not a guy that needs to go out of his way to be rah-rah. He's just one of those guys where other guys on the team gravitate to him. And, yeah, given an 'A' at 17, it's obviously a big responsibility but he handled it well, and a good chance he's a future captain for us as he gets older here down the road, too."