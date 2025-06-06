Reid learned work ethic from Thornton ahead of 2025 Draft

BUFFALO -- Cameron Reid is one of the fortunate few.
The 18-year-old defenseman spends his summers training in St. Thomas, Ontario, with Scott Paton at Paton's gym. There he's gotten to know one of the city's most famous sons: Joe Thornton.
Reid (6-foot, 193 pounds) plays for Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League. Thornton grew up playing minor hockey in St. Thomas, about 20 minutes from Reid's native Aylmer, and often returns to his hometown from his residence in San Jose.
"He works hard and he's a huge motivation, especially where I'm from," Reid said. "I just love to look his way and take little things from what he does, not just in hockey but in his daily life."
Thornton retired Oct. 28, 2023, after 24 seasons as a forward with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. He had 1,539 points (430 goals, 1,109 assists) in 1,714 regular-season games and 134 points (32 goals, 102 assists) in 187 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
"He keeps it light," Reid said. "He doesn't bombard you with any questions or make you feel a little overwhelmed by anything. He just gives you advice and he's always encouraging. He's a great guy to be around, and I love it."
Reid is No. 23 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 NHL Draft. He started with a B rating, projecting him as a potential second or third-round pick, moved up to No. 27 in the midterm rankings and is now a projected first-round selection. He had 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 67 games, up from 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) as a rookie in 2023-24. His 14 goals were tied for sixth among OHL defensemen.
"In the OHL, he's that No. 1 D-man. I'm a big fan," said Nick Smith of NHL Central Scouting. "He's one of those guys you don't really notice until you actually watch him. He does so many other things when he's got the puck and he's skating and he's driving the play. His skating is elite, but he's also solid defensively. He's got a really good stick. He's smart with his body to remove pucks from guys and sees the ice so well. He's just a good all-around player."