NHL On Tap: Crosby can pass Lemieux for Penguins' points record against McDavid, Oilers

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, two which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Sid chasing Mario, Penguins history vs. McDavid, Oilers

Sidney Crosby can pass Mario Lemieux for the most points in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE). The Penguins captain has 1,721 points (644 goals, 1,077 assists) in 1,383 games, two behind Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games) and a record the Hockey Hall of Famer has held since Jan. 20, 1989. Crosby and McDavid each was named to Team Canada's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, helped their country win the 4 Nations Face-Off when McDavid scored 8:18 into overtime to defeat the United States 3-2, and will go head-to-head for the first time this season and 16th in the NHL. Crosby (four goals, six assists) is 7-7-1 against McDavid and the Penguins (14-8-9) could start Stuart Skinner opposite Tristan Jarry four days after the trade that sent Skinner to Pittsburgh and Jarry to Edmonton. McDavid (nine goals, 21 assists) is 8-4-3 against Crosby. The captain of the Oilers (15-12-6) was named the NHL First Star for the week ending Dec. 14, when had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in four games, including his 12th four-assist game in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 11.