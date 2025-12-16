NHL On Tap: Crosby can pass Lemieux for Penguins' points record against McDavid, Oilers

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, two which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Sid chasing Mario, Penguins history vs. McDavid, Oilers

Sidney Crosby can pass Mario Lemieux for the most points in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE). The Penguins captain has 1,721 points (644 goals, 1,077 assists) in 1,383 games, two behind Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games) and a record the Hockey Hall of Famer has held since Jan. 20, 1989. Crosby and McDavid each was named to Team Canada's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, helped their country win the 4 Nations Face-Off when McDavid scored 8:18 into overtime to defeat the United States 3-2, and will go head-to-head for the first time this season and 16th in the NHL. Crosby (four goals, six assists) is 7-7-1 against McDavid and the Penguins (14-8-9) could start Stuart Skinner opposite Tristan Jarry four days after the trade that sent Skinner to Pittsburgh and Jarry to Edmonton. McDavid (nine goals, 21 assists) is 8-4-3 against Crosby. The captain of the Oilers (15-12-6) was named the NHL First Star for the week ending Dec. 14, when had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in four games, including his 12th four-assist game in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 11.

Mac attack

Nathan MacKinnon looks to extend his point streak to six games when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT). MacKinnon leads the League in goals (26) and points (55), and extended his run to five games (four goals, five assists) with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Colorado (23-2-7) has points in five straight games (4-0-1). Seattle (12-12-6) is 1-7-1 in its past nine.

Guenther's goals

Dylan Guenther can set a new record for the Utah Mammoth's longest goal streak since the franchise relocated from Arizona on April 18, 2024, when they visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN). The 22-year-old right wing scored 42 seconds into overtime to give Utah (16-15-3) a 5-4 win in Pittsburgh on Sunday to extend his run to four games (five goals), tying his personal best and the mark shared by Logan Cooley and Kevin Stenlund each accomplished last season. Guenther's OT goal was his third this season and his six dating to last season trail only Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers (seven). The Bruins (19-14-0) lost 6-2 at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, ending their four-game winning streak. David Pastrnak is four goals from tying Patrik Elias (408) for second most by a Czechia-born player in NHL history behind Jaromir Jagr (766). He needs two power-play goals to pass Cam Neely (129) for fifth in Bruins history.

UTA@PIT: Guenther buries a beautiful shot in overtime

The mighty Quinn

What does Quinn Hughes have in his bag of tricks in his second game as a member of the Wild when they host the Washington Capitals at Grand Casino Arena (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT)? The defenseman, acquired by Minnesota (19-9-5) from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, received a standing ovation during warmups and then became the sixth Wild skater at his position to score in his team debut Sunday. "It's been a whirlwind for sure," Hughes said. "I'm just looking forward to kind of getting my feet on the ground and get with the team here and get in a day-to-day lifestyle here." Alex Ovechkin has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past 10 games for the Capitals (18-10-4), who are 7-1-2 in that stretch.

BOS@MIN: Hughes drives home his first goal with the Wild

Getting offensive

Rookie Matthew Schaefer (nine goals, 14 assists) seeks to move into sole possession of third place for goals by a defenseman age 18 or younger in NHL history when the New York Islanders visit the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN). Schaefer leads first-year defensemen with 23 points, and his nine goals are tied with Rasmus Dahlin (2018-19) and Zach Bogosian (2008-09) behind Phil Housley (17 goals in 1982-83) and Bobby Orr (13 in 1966-67). The Islanders (19-11-3) have won three in a row. Goalie John Gibson, named the NHL's Second Star for the week ending Dec. 14, is 5-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and two shutouts in his past five starts for the Red Wings (18-12-3).

The schedule

Utah Mammoth at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN)

Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, CHSN)

Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP)

New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN)

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNP)

Anaheim Ducks at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13)

Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE)

Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT)

Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SN360)

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT)

