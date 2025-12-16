Skinner happy he can start Penguins career against Oilers, former teammates

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Stuart Skinner knows he’s stepped right into something borderline absurd.

The goalie took the ice for a morning skate Tuesday, finally joining the Pittsburgh Penguins after being traded from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Immigration issues kept him from a weekend of back-to-back games.

Skinner looked the part. Black jersey, black shorts with gold trim, white pads with another line of gold.

Then, there was the helmet: Orange and blue with a prominent Oilers logo.

Skinner will wear it in his first Penguins start, which just happens to be against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of his former Oilers teammates at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE).

“It’s funny,” Skinner said. “We’re ripping off the Band-Aid right away, which is good, thinking about it. I think I’d rather it be like this and just kind of get it over with, but also to enjoy it too.”

Skinner was acquired along with defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft. Edmonton received goalie Tristan Jarry, who will also face his former team for the first time, and forward Samuel Poulin.

“I get to play my old teammates, and me and Brett get to do it together,” Skinner said. “I think that's nothing but exciting.”

Skinner was 109-62-18 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 197 games (191 starts) during six seasons since being selected by the Oilers in the third round (No. 78) in the 2017 NHL Draft. He helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, but the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers each time.