Senators rally late, defeat Jets on Tkachuk's OT goal

Forward wins it at 2:11 after Sanderson ties it late in 3rd; Winnipeg has lost 10 of 13

OTT at WPG | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Tim Stutzle had three assists, including setting up Brady Tkachuk for the game-winning goal at 2:11 of overtime, and the Ottawa Senators rallied late for a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday.

Tkachuk won with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Stutzle, who was sprung on a 2-on-1 by a stretch feed from Jake Sanderson.

Sanderson was the player who had forced overtime for the Senators, tying the game 2-2 at 18:06 of the third period with a point shot that deflected in off the stick of Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

Nick Cousins also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for the Senators (15-13-4), who concluded a three-game road trip 2-1-0.

Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley scored for the Jets (15-15-2), who have lost four of five (1-3-1) and 10 of their past 13 (3-8-2). Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

Cousins gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 10:47 of the second period. Kurtis MacDermid sent a cross-ice pass to Cousins, who skated all alone down the right wing before scoring with a shot that went in off the blocker of Hellebuyck.

Pionk tied it 1-1 at 15:37 with a one-timer from above the circles that fluttered through traffic.

Stanley put the Jets in front 2-1 at 18:35, scoring short side under Ullmark's blocker with a wrist shot on a rush. It was Stanley's sixth goal in 32 games this season. He scored only five goals in his first five NHL seasons (202 games).

Latest News

Rest priority for players with more condensed schedule ahead of Olympics

Bowen discusses final season as Maple Leafs broadcaster in Q&A with NHL.com

Gauthier scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks edge Rangers

Ducks' Kreider, Trouba, cheered in return to MSG vs. Rangers

Rantanen has goal, assist, leads Stars past Kings

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers defeat Lightning

NHL Status Report: Holloway out 6 weeks for Blues with ankle injury

Jarry ready for 'very weird' homecoming in Pittsburgh with Oilers

James' Hall of Fame career celebrated at Player Inclusion Coalition girls hockey clinic

Kekalainen named Sabres general manager, replaces Adams

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Time with Rangers ‘will always be special’ for Kreider, Trouba

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Sweden features several legends

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

Zizing 'Em Up: Matthews adds to Olympic hype, talks Team USA with NHL.com

Bedard to miss rest of month for Blackhawks, will be reevaluated in January 