Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Josi, O'Reilly each has 2 assists for Nashville, which defeats St. Louis for 2nd time in 5 days

Predators at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Filip Forsberg scored a hat trick for the Nashville Predators, who defeated the St. Louis Blues for the second time in five days with a 5-2 win at Enterprise Center on Monday.

It was Forsberg's first hat trick of the season and 11th in the NHL. He has eight points (five goals, three assists) in a five-game streak.

Michael Bunting had a goal, and Roman Josi and Ryan O'Reilly each had two assists for the Predators (13-15-4), who are 7-3-0 in their past 10 games, including a 7-2 win against St. Louis in Nashville last Thursday. Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

Dalibor Dvorsky scored twice for the Blues (12-15-7), who have lost three of four. Joel Hofer made 21 saves.

Forsberg put the Predators up 1-0 just 27 seconds into the first period. Ryan O'Reilly fed a backhand pass to Forsberg low in the left face-off circle, who beat Hofer with a wrist shot short side.

Dvorsky tied it 1-1 at 10:06. Hugh McGing stripped Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg of the puck in the offensive zone and fed a pass to Dvorsky in the high slot, where he beat Saros blocker side with a wrist shot.

Bunting tucked the puck through Hofer's pads on a wraparound at 1:23 of the second period to put the Predators up 2-1.

After Dvorsky took a delay of game penalty, Forsberg pushed the lead to 3-1 with his second at 5:31 with a long-distance wrist shot under Hofer's right arm.

Reid Schaefer made it 4-1 at 18:45 when he sent a spinning wrist shot from the right point just over the left pad of Hofer.

Dvorsky cut the deficit to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 8:29 of the third period. He finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play between Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbors with a tap-in off the right post. The goal gave Dvorsky his first multigoal and multipoint game of his NHL career.

Forsberg completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 16:09 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

Rest priority for players with more condensed schedule ahead of Olympics

Bowen discusses final season as Maple Leafs broadcaster in Q&A with NHL.com

Gauthier scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks edge Rangers

Ducks' Kreider, Trouba, cheered in return to MSG vs. Rangers

Rantanen has goal, assist, leads Stars past Kings

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Senators rally late, defeat Jets on Tkachuk's OT goal

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers defeat Lightning

NHL Status Report: Holloway out 6 weeks for Blues with ankle injury

Jarry ready for 'very weird' homecoming in Pittsburgh with Oilers

James' Hall of Fame career celebrated at Player Inclusion Coalition girls hockey clinic

Kekalainen named Sabres general manager, replaces Adams

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Time with Rangers ‘will always be special’ for Kreider, Trouba

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Sweden features several legends

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

Zizing 'Em Up: Matthews adds to Olympic hype, talks Team USA with NHL.com

Bedard to miss rest of month for Blackhawks, will be reevaluated in January 