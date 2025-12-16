Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

It was Forsberg's first hat trick of the season and 11th in the NHL. He has eight points (five goals, three assists) in a five-game streak.

Michael Bunting had a goal, and Roman Josi and Ryan O'Reilly each had two assists for the Predators (13-15-4), who are 7-3-0 in their past 10 games, including a 7-2 win against St. Louis in Nashville last Thursday. Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

Dalibor Dvorsky scored twice for the Blues (12-15-7), who have lost three of four. Joel Hofer made 21 saves.

Forsberg put the Predators up 1-0 just 27 seconds into the first period. Ryan O'Reilly fed a backhand pass to Forsberg low in the left face-off circle, who beat Hofer with a wrist shot short side.

Dvorsky tied it 1-1 at 10:06. Hugh McGing stripped Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg of the puck in the offensive zone and fed a pass to Dvorsky in the high slot, where he beat Saros blocker side with a wrist shot.

Bunting tucked the puck through Hofer's pads on a wraparound at 1:23 of the second period to put the Predators up 2-1.

After Dvorsky took a delay of game penalty, Forsberg pushed the lead to 3-1 with his second at 5:31 with a long-distance wrist shot under Hofer's right arm.

Reid Schaefer made it 4-1 at 18:45 when he sent a spinning wrist shot from the right point just over the left pad of Hofer.

Dvorsky cut the deficit to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 8:29 of the third period. He finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play between Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbors with a tap-in off the right post. The goal gave Dvorsky his first multigoal and multipoint game of his NHL career.

Forsberg completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 16:09 for the 5-2 final.