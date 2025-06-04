Bear expected healthy for training camp, not doing fitness testing at NHL Scouting Combine

The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics is taking place this week at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. The combine will allow NHL teams an opportunity to conduct interviews and provide physical and medical assessments of the top prospects eligible for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. NHL.com will bring you all the sights and stories.

Full draft coverage can be found here.

BUFFALO -- Carter Bear expects to be fully healthy when NHL training camps start in September after sustaining a partially torn right Achilles tendon during a game March 9.

The forward, who tied for seventh in the Western Hockey League with 40 goals in 56 games for Everett, is No. 10 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Bear had surgery a few days after the injury but said he's progressed to where he's already started skating. He won't be doing any of the fitness testing during the combine.

"It's going really well so far," Bear said. "My [physiotherapist] tells me I'm a month ahead of schedule. I'm already on my fifth skate, and last week I started doing weight-bearing [exercises] on it, so that's slowly picking up, start putting weight on it and getting that strength back. ... I'm day to day right now, just going off how I feel, and right now I feel amazing.

"[Doctors] said I'll be ... 100 percent for the season."

The injury occurred when a player accidentally stepped on the back of Bear's leg.

"It was off an [offensive] zone draw, and then it kicked out to the far wall," Bear said. "Their [defenseman] picked it up, and then I guess he tried to flick it out of the zone or something. I did my job and finished my check on him, and when I finished my check on him, he fell backwards, and while he's falling, I took a stride out and his right leg got my back of my right leg while he was falling down."

That it also happened two weeks before the start of the WHL playoffs made it doubly frustrating, but the fact that he's healing ahead of schedule has him in a positive mindset.

"Really glad to see that's it's progressing so well," Bear said. "I don't really want to go too ahead of myself because of that just to set me back. I'm just going on how I feel, but right now I feel really good."

Flyers expect to stick at No. 6

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere understands his team is in a very advantageous spot with seven of the first 50 selections, including three picks in the first round.

Briere said he's open to all options.

"We might like to move up, but it might not make sense," he said. "We might move to the future. There's so many possibilities, but we're also excited to pick where we are. And at the moment, we're doing the work as if we're going to pick in those slots."

It starts at No. 6. Briere said there are about eight players the scouting staff envisions being available for them.