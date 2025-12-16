Rantanen has goal, assist, leads Stars past Kings

Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston each also had a goal and an assist, and Oskar Back scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period for the Stars (22-7-5), who have won for the first time in three games. Casey DeSmith made 27 saves.

Darcy Kuemper made five saves for the Kings (14-9-9) before sustaining an upper-body injury in a collision with Mikko Rantanen at the 16-minute mark of the first period. Kuemper took an elbow to the head and was down on the ice for several minutes before eventually going back to the locker room under his own power.

Johnston put the puck on net from a sharp angle and it went in off Kuemper after the contact with Rantanen, although the goal was waived off for goaltender interference.

Anton Forsberg took over in goal for the rest of the night, stopping 17 of 20 shots on goal.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored, and Los Angeles had its four-game point streak ended (2-0-2) in its third straight loss (0-1-2).

Kuzmenko put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 11:03 of the second period with a power-play goal. DeSmith hesitated playing the puck after it came back to him off the face-off, allowing Kuzmenko to race in and score from close range.

Duchene tied it up at 15:42, charging the crease and getting behind Los Angeles forward Alex Turcotte and defenseman Drew Doughty to put in Rantanen’s pass. It was Duchene’s first goal and point in five games after missing 24 games because of a concussion.

Back gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 6:12 of the third period by redirecting Radek Faksa’s shot from the blue line. The score marks Back's first goal in 22 games.

Rantanen made it 3-1 at 16:11 on a snap shot from the slot off the rush before Johnston scored an empty-net goal at 19:28 for the 4-1 final.