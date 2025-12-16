Bowen discusses final season as Maple Leafs broadcaster in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Bowen.

TORONTO -- Joe Bowen is a Hall of Fame play-by-play man, best known as the long-time voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and has been one of the most colorful characters in the game for more than four decades.

Ask him which role he cherishes the most, however, and it's none of those things.

"Nope," he says. "It's being a dad to my four boys."

Which is why the Maple Leafs' game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7p.m. ET; TSN4, CHSN) is going to be so special.

During the night, the Maple Leafs will pay tribute to Bowen, who has announced this will be his final season behind the mic for their games, ending a run that started Oct. 6, 1982, with a game against the Blackhawks at Chicago Stadium.

And the icing on his retirement cake will be the fact that his son, David, will handle the play-by-play duties for the entire game while his proud poppa will be honored by the team and its fans, a celebration that will feature a pregame ceremony on the ice. David, who calls games for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League, called a period with his dad during a game against the Winnipeg Jets last season, but this will be his first time doing the complete Maple Leafs broadcast.

"It's kind of fitting, isn't it?" Joe Bowen said. "A Bowen doing the play-by-play on the night they're paying tribute to me. I'm so proud of him, like I am of all my boys.

"I don't need to coach him. He knows what to do. To him, I'm not Joe Bowen the Hall of Famer. I'm just Dad.

"I'm grateful for all of it. All the years. All the memories. All the fun. But it's time."

In advance of his special evening, Bowen sat with NHL.com to discuss his legendary career and the franchise he's become synonymous with.

First off, Joe, why now? Why call it a career at the end of this particular season?

"As I've said many times, when the time came, I'd know. And right now, I know. I know I'm not as good. I know I make mistakes. I make mistakes now that I wish I wouldn't. And I don't want to be the guy that's sitting there that someone has to come and tap on the shoulder and say, 'All right, enough's enough.' So I think this is time. The job has changed. The whole mosaic of what we do has changed dramatically, really. It's not what I signed up for. So I think it's time here."

That being the case, when you look back at your illustrious body of work, how surreal is it to be known as the voice of the Maple Leafs, one of the NHL's Original Six teams?

"Every time I walk into this press box and see all of these wonderful photos of one of my idols, the great Foster Hewitt, I kind of pinch myself. I mean, here's what I have to wrap my head around. I've done more seasons than he did. I've done a lot more games than he did, because they didn't broadcast all of them, and there were only six teams then. And I kind of go, 'How did you manage to do that?' And I guess the bottom line is, I have."