Blackhawks pick Frondell, Bruins prospect Hagens to attend World Junior Summer Showcase

Anton Frondell and James Hagens, each a top 10 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will take part in the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase later this month.

The camp, which will feature practices and games between players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden, will be held July 25-Aug. 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. It's the first evaluation step for the 2026 World Juniors.

Frondell, selected No. 3 by the Chicago Blackhawks last month, will be part of Sweden’s 25-man roster along with forward Victor Eklund, selected by the Islanders with the No. 16 pick of the 2025 draft. Also at the camp for Sweden will be top 2026 NHL Draft prospects forwards Viggo Bjorck and Ivar Stenberg.

Hagens, selected No. 7 by the Boston Bruins in the 2025 draft, will be one of nine players who helped the United States win gold at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship taking part in the camp.

Hagens tied for the U.S. lead with five goals in seven games at the 2025 WJC and was third with nine points.

Also among those returning are defenseman Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) and forward Teddy Stiga (Nashville Predators).

Hutson led the U.S. and all defensemen at the tournament with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games. Stiga scored the overtime goal against Finland in the gold-medal game.

The other members of the 2025 team at this year’s camp will be defensemen Logan Hensler (Ottawa Senators) and Adam Kleber (Buffalo Sabres), and forwards Trevor Connelly (Vegas Golden Knights), Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders), Max Plante (Detroit Red Wings) and Brodie Ziemer (Buffalo Sabres).

The U.S. looks to win a third straight WJC gold medal for the first time. The last team to win three straight tournaments was Canada, which won five in a row from 2005-09.

Bob Motzko of the University of Minnesota will coach the U.S. team after David Carle of the University of Denver had coached the previous two years. Motzko coached the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2017 WJC and the bronze medal at the 2018 WJC.

The 2026 WJC will be held in Minnesota from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026. The U.S. will play in Group A, along with Sweden, Slovakia and Germany. Group B consists of Finland, Czechia, Canada, Latvia and Denmark.

Besides Hagens and Hensler (No. 25), the U.S. roster includes four other players chosen in the first round of the 2025 draft: forwards William Horcoff (No. 24, Pittsburgh Penguins), Ryker Lee (No. 26, Nashville Predators), and Cullen Potter (No. 32, Calgary Flames), and defenseman Henry Brzustewicz (No. 31, Los Angeles Kings).

Canada and Finland will announce their rosters at a later date.

2025 WORLD JUNIOR SUMMER SHOWCASE ROSTERS

UNITED STATES

GOALIES: Caleb Heil, Madison, USHL (Tampa Bay Lightning); Kamryn Hendrickson, Connecticut, NCAA (2026 draft eligible); Nicholas Kempf, Notre Dame, NCAA (Washington Capitals); John Parsons, Providence, NCAA (2026 draft eligible); Patrick Quinlan, Notre Dame, NCAA (2026 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Henry Brzustewicz, London, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); EJ Emery, North Dakota, NCAA (New York Rangers); Blake Fiddler, Edmonton, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Tanner Henricks, St. Cloud State, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Logan Hensler, Wisconsin, NCAA (Ottawa Senators); Caeden Herrington, Vermont, NCAA (Los Angeles Kings); Cole Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Adam Kleber, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Sam Laurila, North Dakota, NCAA (New York Islanders); Luke Osburn, Wisconsin, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Jacob Rombach, Minnesota, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Will Skahan, Boston College, NCAA (Utah Mammoth); John Whipple, Minnesota, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings)

FORWARDS: Kamil Bednarik, Boston University, NCAA (New York Islanders); Trevor Connelly, Providence, NCAA (Vegas Golden Knights); Cole Eiserman, Boston University, NCAA (New York Islanders); Kristian Epperson, Denver, NCAA (Los Angeles Kings); James Hagens, Boston College, NCAA (Boston Bruins); William Horcoff, Michigan, NCAA (Pittsburgh Penguins); Ben Kevan, Arizona State, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); Jacob Kvasnicka, Minnesota, NCAA (New York Islanders); Ryker Lee, Michigan State, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Cole McKinney, Michigan, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Brendan McMorrow, Denver, NCAA (Los Angeles Kings); John Mooney, Minnesota, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); William Moore, Boston College, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Jack Murtagh, Boston University, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Aidan Park, Michigan, NCAA (Edmonton Oilers); Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Cullen Potter, Arizona State, NCAA (Calgary Flames); AJ Spellacy, Windsor, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Teddy Stiga, Boston College, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Mac Swanson, North Dakota, NCAA (Pittsburgh Penguins); Shane Vansaghi, Michigan State, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); William Zellers, North Dakota, NCAA (Colorado Avalanche); Brodie Ziemer, Minnesota, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres)

SWEDEN

GOALIES: Carl Axelsson, Austin, NAHL (2026 draft eligible); Love Harenstam, Skelleftea Jr., SWE-JR (St. Louis Blues); Herman Liv, Orebro Jr., SWE-JR (2026 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Sascha Boumedienne, Boston University, NCAA (Winnipeg Jets); Gabriel Eliasson, Barrie, OHL (Ottawa Senators); Alfons Freij, Bjorkloven, SWE-2 (Winnipeg Jets); Viggo Gustafsson, HV71, SWE (Nashville Predators); Victor Johansson, Leksand Jr., SWE-JR (Toronto Maple Leafs); Carl-Otto Magnusson, Frolunda Jr., SWE-JR (2026 draft eligible); Felix Ohrqvist, Linkoping Jr., SWE-JR (2026 draft eligible); Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Vaxjo, SWE (San Jose Sharks)

FORWARDS: Jack Berglund, Farjestad, SWE (Philadelphia Flyers); Viggo Bjorck, Djurgarden Jr., SWE-JR (2026 draft eligible); Wilson Bjorck, Djurgarden Jr., SWE-JR (Vancouver Canucks); Filip Ekberg, Ottawa, OHL (Carolina Hurricanes); Victor Eklund, Djurgarden, SWE (New York Islanders); Linus Eriksson, Timra, SWE (Florida Panthers); Melvin Fernstrom, Orebro, SWE (Pittsburgh Penguins); Anton Frondell, Djurgarden, SWE (Chicago Blackhawks); Eddie Genborg, Linkoping, SWE (Detroit Red Wings); Valter Lindberg, Skelleftea, SWE (2026 draft eligible); Eric Nilson, Djurgarden Jr., SWE-JR (Anaheim Ducks); Viggo Nordlund, Skelleftea Jr., SWE-JR (Carolina Hurricanes); Lucas Pettersson, MoDo, SWE-2 (Anaheim Ducks); Ivar Stenberg, Frolunda, SWE (2026 draft eligible)