Celebrini, Hutson, Wolf named Calder Trophy finalists

Sharks forward, Canadiens defenseman, Flames goalie up for award given to top rookie

calder-finalists-2025
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Macklin Celebrini, Lane Hutson, and Dustin Wolf were named finalists for the Calder Trophy on Monday.

The winner of the award, given annually to top rookie in the NHL voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, will be announced at a later date.

Celebrini was chosen by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old forward scored 25 goals in 70 games, second among rookies behind Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov. His 63 points were tied with Michkov for second. He had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center on Oct. 10. His goal at 7:01 of the first period was the second-fastest in NHL history by a player selected with the No. 1 pick behind Mario Lemieux, who scored his first for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2:59 into his debut Oct. 11, 1984.

Celebrini's hat trick and two assists in an 8-7 loss to the Minnesota Wild on April 9 made him the sixth 18-year-old in NHL history with a five-point game, joining Connor Bedard (March 12, 2024), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Nov. 19, 2011), Ilya Kovalchuk (Jan. 19, 2002), Dale Hawerchuk (March 13, 1982) and Jack Hamilton (Dec. 4, 1943). He was also the first Sharks rookie and seventh different player with at least five points in one game.

Hutson, a 21-year-old defenseman, led all rookies in assists (60) and points (66) in 82 games. Selected by Montreal in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson got his 65th point of the season with an assist on Juraj Slafkovsky's goal in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Bell Centre on April 14 to break a tie with Chris Chelios for the most by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history.

Wolf was 29-16-8 with a 2.64 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts for the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old made 27 saves in a 3-2 victory against the Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Feb. 23 to become the fifth-fastest United States-born rookie goalie to 20 wins in a season behind Frank Brimsek (27 games in 1938-39), Ryan Miller (28 in 2005-06), Tom Barrasso (31 in 1983-84) and Jeremy Swayman (33 in 2021-22).

The seventh-round pick (No. 214) by the Flames in the 2019 NHL Draft, Wolf has a chance to be the first goalie to win the Calder since Steve Mason of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009.

Related Content

NHL Calder Memorial Trophy Winners

Draisaitl, Hellebuyck, Kucherov named Hart Trophy finalists

Arniel, Carbery, St. Louis named Jack Adams Award finalists

Hellebuyck, Kuemper, Vasilevskiy named Vezina Trophy finalists

Kucherov, MacKinnon, Makar named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Quinn Hughes, Makar, Werenski named Norris Trophy finalists

Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy, Draisaitl claims Maurice 'Rocket' Richard

NHL William M. Jennings Trophy Winners

Latest News

Wild share farewell video for Fleury featuring kids

Pickard comes full circle for Oilers entering 2nd round

Fleury bids final farewell to NHL after 22 seasons

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Stars Western 2nd Round preview

Blake out as Kings general manager, no replacement named

Brunette to return as Predators coach next season, 'will make some adjustments'

Panthers at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 1 preview

Ovechkin’s physical play inspiring Capitals entering 2nd round vs. Hurricanes 

Canadiens still ‘have a lot to do’ after ending playoff drought

Eastern, Western 2nd Round bold predictions by NHL.com staff

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Crosby, Fleury to play for Canada at World Championship in Olympics preview

EDGE stats behind Jets’ tying goal in Game 7 win

Jets step up in Game 7 against Blues without Scheifele, Morrissey

Bratt, Luke Hughes have shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for Devils camp

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Blues eliminated from playoffs due to inability to finish games

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs