Draisaitl, Hellebuyck, Kucherov named Hart Trophy finalists

Leon Draisaitl, Connor Hellebuyck and Nikita Kucherov were named finalists for the Hart Trophy on Thursday.

The award is given annually to the NHL player voted most valuable to his team by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The winner will be announced at a later date.

Draisaitl led the NHL in goals (52) and tied for third in points (106) despite being limited to 71 games for the Edmonton Oilers and was a career-best plus-32. It was the fourth time in seven seasons he scored at least 50 goals and fourth straight season he had at least 100 points. The 29-year-old center ranked second in points per game (1.49) and even strength goals (36), tied for second in power-play goals (16), fourth in even strength points (73) and was first in overtime goals (six) and tied for first in game-winning goals (11).

He had a 14-game point streak and an 18-game point streak this season and was only had 11 games without a point. Draisaitl also had 10 two-goal games.

A two-time finalist, Draisaitl won the award in 2019-20.

Hellebuyck went 47-12-3 in 63 games, which was tied for the NHL lead with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning, for the Winnipeg Jets this season. He led the position in wins, goals-against average (2.00) and shutouts (eight) and was second in save percentage (.925) among goalies to play at least 25 games. He allowed two or fewer goals 40 times, and one or fewer 27 times.

The 31-year-old also won the William M. Jennings Trophy for helping the Jets allow an NHL-low 191 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) during the regular season. Winnipeg averaged 2.32 goals against per game and won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best-regular season record, going 56-22-4.

Hellebuyck, who is a first-time Hart finalist, was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL on Monday. He would be the first goalie to win the award since Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens in 2014-15.

Kucherov led the NHL in scoring for the second straight season with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) in 78 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 31-year-old forward also topped the League in power-play points (46) and tied for third in game-winning goals with nine. He also was plus-22 and had at least one point in 65 games this season, to go along with 33 multipoint games and 17 with at least three points.

It's the third time Kucherov has led the NHL in scoring (also 2018-19). He is a three-time Hart finalist, finishing second last season and winning the award in 2018-19. Kucherov was named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award (NHL most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association) on Wednesday.

Kucherov, who had three point streaks of at least eight games, helped the Lightning (47-27-8) reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth straight season.

The remainder of the NHL Awards Finalists will be announced over the next few weeks, continuing with the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (perseverance), Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward), Jack Adams Award (top coach) and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (gentlemanly play), on Friday.