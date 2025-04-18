Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy, Draisaitl claims Maurice 'Rocket' Richard

Lightning forward led NHL in points for 2nd straight season; Oilers center scored 52 goals to win award for 1st time

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK -- The 2024-25 National Hockey League regular season concluded with Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov capturing his third career (and second straight) Art Ross Trophy as the League’s scoring champion and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl winning his first career Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal-scoring leader.

Kucherov registered 37-84—121 in 78 appearances to finish ahead of Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (32-84—116 in 79 GP) for the second consecutive season and claim his third Art Ross Trophy, adding to victories in 2018-19 (41-87—128 in 82 GP) and 2023-24 (44-100—144 in 81 GP). He became the 10th player to win the Art Ross Trophy – first presented in 1947-48 – at least three times, joining Wayne Gretzky (10), Gordie Howe (6), Mario Lemieux (6), Phil Esposito (5), Jaromir Jagr (5), Connor McDavid (5), Stan Mikita (4), Bobby Hull (3) and Guy Lafleur (3).

Kucherov, who did not own even a share of the League lead in scoring until March 29 and overcame a deficit as large as 11 points, became the 14th player in NHL history to record at least three career 120-point seasons. He followed up an 83-assist performance in 2022-23 and a 100-assist campaign in 2023-24 by sharing first place with 84 helpers in 2024-25, making him the fourth player in League history with three straight 80-assist seasons. The others: Gretzky (13; 1979-90 – 1991-92), Bobby Orr (3; 1969-70 – 1971-72) and Paul Coffey (3; 1983-84 – 1985-86).

The 31-year-old Kucherov found the score sheet in 65 of his 78 total contests (83.3%), producing multiple points 33 times (2nd in the NHL) and three or more points on 17 occasions (1st in the NHL). He also placed among the League leaders in power-play assists (1st; 38), power-play points (1st; 46), even-strength points (3rd; 75), even-strength assists (5th; 46), game-winning goals (t-5th; 9), even-strength goals (t-8th; 29), shots on goal (9th; 265) and goals (t-13th; 37).

Draisaitl scored 52 goals in 71 games (52-54—106) to end the season seven ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (45-39—84 in 82 GP) and earn his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, after second-place finishes in 2018-19 (50-55—105 in 82 GP) and 2021-22 (55-55—110 in 80 GP). He became the second Oilers player – following McDavid in 2022-23 – to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, which first was awarded in 1998-99. Two other Edmonton players have topped the League in goals: Gretzky (5x, most recently in 1986-87) and Jari Kurri (1985-86).

Draisaitl held at least a share of the League lead in goals every day from Dec. 5 onward, sitting outright in first place from Dec. 16 through the balance of the season despite missing 11 of the Oilers’ 51 remaining games. He notched goals in 42 of his 71 total contests (59.2%), matching a career high by scoring in seven straight appearances from Feb. 4-27 (8-3—11).

The 29-year-old Draisaitl, who set a single-season League record with six overtime goals, additionally finished among the top 2024-25 NHL performers in game-winning goals (t-1st; 11), multi-goal games (t-1st; 10), even-strength goals (2nd; 36) and power-play goals (t-2nd; 16).

