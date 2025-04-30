Kucherov, MacKinnon, Makar named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Wednesday.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.

The winner will be announced at a later date.

Kucherov led the NHL in scoring for the second straight season with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) in 78 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 31-year-old forward also topped the League in power-play points (46) and tied for third in game-winning goals with nine. He also was plus-22 and had at least one point in 65 games this season, to go along with 33 multipoint games and 17 with at least three points.

It's the third time Kucherov has led the NHL in scoring (also 2018-19). He is a three-time Ted Lindsay finalist, including last season, and won the award in 2018-19.

Kucherov, who had three point streaks of at least eight games, helped the Lightning (47-27-8) reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth straight season.

MacKinnon finished second in the NHL with 116 points for the Colorado Avalanche, tying with Kucherov for the lead in assists with 84. His 78 even-strength points ranked second behind David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins (83), and his 38 power-play points trailed only Kucherov. The 29-year-old center led the NHL with 320 shots on goal and had 32 multipoint games, including three five-point games. He became the 12th player to have at least 110 points in three straight seasons.

MacKinnon, who is a four-time Ted Lindsay finalist and won it last season, began the season with a 13-game point streak (six goals, 19 assists) and helped the Avalanche (49-29-4) finish third in the Central Division. He also ended the season with a 26-game home point streak (16 goals, 27 assists).

Makar led NHL defensemen in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92) and was ninth in the League in scoring. He was plus-28, and led the position in power-play goals (12) and points (35), and tied for first with 54 even-strength points. He became the first defenseman to score at least 30 goals in a season since Mike Green with the Washington Capitals in 2008-09, and is the fifth defenseman to have at least 30 goals and 60 assists in a season. Makar finished third in the NHL in average time on ice (25:43).

A first-time Lindsay finalist, Makar had 27 multipoint games, including eight with at least three points. He would be the second defenseman to win the award, and first since Bobby Orr in 1974-75 with the Bruins.

The remainder of the NHL Awards Finalists will be announced during the next few weeks, continuing with finalists for the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP) on Thursday.