Hellebuyck, Kuemper, Vasilevskiy named Vezina Trophy finalists

Jets, Kings, Lightning goalies up for award given to top player at position

Vezina-Finalists_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Hellebuyck, Darcy Kuemper and Andrei Vasilevskiy were named finalists for the Vezina Trophy on Monday.

The winner of the award, given annually to the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers, will be announced at a later date.

Hellebuyck went 47-12-3 in 63 games (tied for the lead in games played) for the Winnipeg Jets this season, leading the position in wins and finishing first in GAA (2.00) and second in save percentage (.925) among goalies to play at least 25 games. His eight shutouts also ranked first and he allowed two or fewer goals 40 times, and one or fewer 27 times.

The 31-year-old also won the Jennings Trophy for helping the Jets allow an NHL-low 191 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) during the regular season. Winnipeg averaged 2.32 goals against per game and won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best-regular season record, going 56-22-4.

Hellebuyck, who won the Vezina last season and is a finalist for the third straight season, is a five-time finalist. He also won it in 2019-20, finished second in 2017-18 and third in 2022-23.

Kuemper was 31-11-7 in 50 games for the Los Angeles Kings and finished second in GAA (2.02) and third in save percentage (.922). His five shutouts tied for third.

The 34-year-old helped the Kings (48-25-9) finish second in the Pacific Division and allow the second-fewest goals this season (206). He is a first-time Vezina finalist.

Vasilevskiy (38-20-5) was second in the NHL in wins, fourth in GAA (2.18) and save percentage (.921) and tied for second with six shutouts. He faced the second-most shots (1,716) and made the second-most saves (1,581) and played more minutes than anyone at the position (3,743:05).

The 30-year-old helped the Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) finish second in the Atlantic Division and qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth straight season.

A five-time Vezina finalist, Vasilevskiy finished third in 2017-18 and 2019-20, second in 2020-21 and won the award in 2018-19.

The remainder of the NHL Awards Finalists will be announced over the next few weeks, beginning with the Norris Trophy finalists (best defenseman) Tuesday.

Related Content

NHL Vezina Trophy Winners

Hellebuyck recovers with insane stick save

Kuemper's sliding save

Vasilevskiy snags Lafrenière's backhand

Latest News

Jets must ‘regroup’ following latest defeat in Game 4 of Western 1st Round

Suzuki welcomes next challenge as Canadiens captain to rally against Capitals in East 1st Round

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

King Clancy nominee Barkov of Panthers discusses connection with children's hospital

Oilers ‘never going to quit,’ rally for Game 4 OT win against Kings

Sullivan out as Penguins coach, no replacement named

Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers complete comeback against Kings in Game 4

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Canadiens aiming to refocus with season on line following Game 4 loss to Capitals

Capitals’ resiliency shines in 3rd period of Game 4 comeback win

Color of Hockey: Montoya, Stars helping to build game in Mexico

Capitals rally in 3rd, push Canadiens to brink with Game 4 win

Perry gets own rebound, bats puck over shoulder to himself for incredible goal

Andersen of Hurricanes leaves Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round with injury

Kochetkov steps up, helps lift Hurricanes in Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round

Svechnikov gets hat trick, Hurricanes push Devils to brink with Game 4 win

Wild 'love where we're at' heading back to Vegas for Game 5