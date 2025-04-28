Hellebuyck, Kuemper, Vasilevskiy named Vezina Trophy finalists

Connor Hellebuyck, Darcy Kuemper and Andrei Vasilevskiy were named finalists for the Vezina Trophy on Monday.

The winner of the award, given annually to the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers, will be announced at a later date.

Hellebuyck went 47-12-3 in 63 games (tied for the lead in games played) for the Winnipeg Jets this season, leading the position in wins and finishing first in GAA (2.00) and second in save percentage (.925) among goalies to play at least 25 games. His eight shutouts also ranked first and he allowed two or fewer goals 40 times, and one or fewer 27 times.

The 31-year-old also won the Jennings Trophy for helping the Jets allow an NHL-low 191 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) during the regular season. Winnipeg averaged 2.32 goals against per game and won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best-regular season record, going 56-22-4.

Hellebuyck, who won the Vezina last season and is a finalist for the third straight season, is a five-time finalist. He also won it in 2019-20, finished second in 2017-18 and third in 2022-23.

Kuemper was 31-11-7 in 50 games for the Los Angeles Kings and finished second in GAA (2.02) and third in save percentage (.922). His five shutouts tied for third.

The 34-year-old helped the Kings (48-25-9) finish second in the Pacific Division and allow the second-fewest goals this season (206). He is a first-time Vezina finalist.

Vasilevskiy (38-20-5) was second in the NHL in wins, fourth in GAA (2.18) and save percentage (.921) and tied for second with six shutouts. He faced the second-most shots (1,716) and made the second-most saves (1,581) and played more minutes than anyone at the position (3,743:05).

The 30-year-old helped the Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) finish second in the Atlantic Division and qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth straight season.

A five-time Vezina finalist, Vasilevskiy finished third in 2017-18 and 2019-20, second in 2020-21 and won the award in 2018-19.

The remainder of the NHL Awards Finalists will be announced over the next few weeks, beginning with the Norris Trophy finalists (best defenseman) Tuesday.