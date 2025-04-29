Quinn Hughes, Makar, Werenski named Norris Trophy finalists

Canucks, Avalanche, Blue Jackets defensemen up for award given to top player at position

James-Norris-Finalists_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar and Zach Werenski were named finalists for the Norris Trophy on Tuesday.

The winner of the award, given annually to the defenseman voted the best at his position by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, will be announced at a later date.

Hughes won the Norris Trophy last season and is a finalist for the second time. He had 76 points (16-60-76) in 68 games for the Vancouver Canucks, his 1.12 points per game tied with the highest of his seven-season NHL career set last season. His assist on Dakota Joshua's goal in a 5-3 loss at the New York Rangers on March 22 was his 400th NHL point and made him the second Vancouver defenseman to reach the milestone after Alexander Edler (409). He assisted on Jake DeBrusk's overtime goal that defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-1 at Rogers Arena on April 14 and tied Elder for the Canucks record in his 432nd game, less than half of the 925 Edler played.

Makar, a five-time finalist who won the Norris, the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy (Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP) in 2022, and finished third in Norris voting each of the past two years, had 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists) and was plus-28 in 80 games for the Colorado Avalanche. He is the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score at least 30 goals in one season and the first since Mike Green had 31 for the Washington Capitals in 2008-09. He's also the first at his position with back-to-back 90-point seasons since Paul Coffey (1988-89 to 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (1989-90 to 1990-91) and set NHL career highs in power-play goals (12), short-handed goals (two) and shots on goal (246) while averaging 25:43 of ice time per game this season, third in the League among all skaters.

Makar was voted winner of the 2019-20 Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year.

Werenski, a first-time finalist with the Columbus Blue Jackets, was second among defensemen behind Makar with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) and broke team records at the position in all three categories and average ice time, an NHL-best 26:45. He was also third among all skaters with 298 shots on goal and is the ninth defensemen since 1997 to finish a season with at least 80 points.

The remainder of the NHL Awards Finalists will be announced over the next few weeks, continuing with finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association) on Wednesday.

