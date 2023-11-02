Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Brandon Biro scored two goals and Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist for Buffalo (5-5-0). Alex Tuch had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves. The Sabres, who won 4-0 against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, have consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia (4-5-1), which lost its third straight game. Samuel Ersson made seven saves on nine shots in relief of Carter Hart, who made three saves on five shots before leaving the game at 10:00 of the first period with a mid-body injury.

Farabee gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the first period when his centering pass for Bobby Brink went off the stick of Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju.

Mittelstadt scored from the slot to tie the game 1-1 at 3:38.

Sabres forward Jeff Skinner appeared to score at 9:29 but the goal was overturned after a coach's challenge showed the play was offside.

Biro put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 10:00 with his first NHL goal, in his second game. He had been recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and was playing his first NHL game since Feb. 23, 2022.

Atkinson tied the game 2-2 at 16:17 when he tipped a Travis Sanheim shot past Luukkonen.

Power gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead at 3:03 of the third period. It was the first goal of the season for Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had not scored since Feb. 18.

Thompson made it 4-2 at 13:28 after Sabres forward Tuch held in a Flyers clearing attempt and passed to Thompson in the left face-off circle. Thompson has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak.

Biro scored an empty-net goal at 16:52 for the 5-2 final.