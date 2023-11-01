Stadium Series 'more than just a game' to Flyers executives Briere, Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Daniel Briere and Keith Jones have been part of numerous NHL outdoor games.

But in their first seasons as executives with the Philadelphia Flyers, each will have a new perspective when the Flyers play the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17.

Briere played in the NHL Winter Classic with the Flyers in 2010 against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in Boston and in 2012 against the New York Rangers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

But now as Flyers general manager, his preparation will be significantly different.

"As a player, I was trying to soak it all in," he said. "I remember walking around on the outfield at Fenway and just trying to soak it all in. I had kids, family there. And I tried to do the same thing in the game in Philly. Those moments happen very seldom in your hockey career. So, I was trying to enjoy as much of it.

“I'm probably going to have kind of the same approach, but not as a player. So, I'm not sure where will I be hanging out, where am I going to be, I don't know where I'm going to be watching from. But I'm looking forward to it.

"Those games are so special. It's more than just a game, it's an event, and that's what I'm excited about."

Jones estimated he worked more than a dozen outdoor games as a broadcaster for NBC Sports and TNT. Now that he's Flyers president of hockey operations, his work duties will be very different.