Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Backstrom stepping away, has 'ongoing injury situation'

Jack Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak 3 Stars of Month

2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation

Lukas Dostal named NHL rookie of month October 2023

Senators to forfeit 1st-round NHL draft pick

On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak to 9 games

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

Hockey Fights Cancer at 25: 'Powerful initiative'

Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later

NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings

Nylander sets Maple Leafs point streak record in loss to Kings

Hall holds NHL record that likely will never be broken

Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game

Stadium Series 'more than just a game' to Flyers executives Briere, Jones

Philadelphia will play outdoor game against Devils at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Daniel Briere and Keith Jones have been part of numerous NHL outdoor games.

But in their first seasons as executives with the Philadelphia Flyers, each will have a new perspective when the Flyers play the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17.

Briere played in the NHL Winter Classic with the Flyers in 2010 against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in Boston and in 2012 against the New York Rangers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

But now as Flyers general manager, his preparation will be significantly different.

"As a player, I was trying to soak it all in," he said. "I remember walking around on the outfield at Fenway and just trying to soak it all in. I had kids, family there. And I tried to do the same thing in the game in Philly. Those moments happen very seldom in your hockey career. So, I was trying to enjoy as much of it. 

“I'm probably going to have kind of the same approach, but not as a player. So, I'm not sure where will I be hanging out, where am I going to be, I don't know where I'm going to be watching from. But I'm looking forward to it.

"Those games are so special. It's more than just a game, it's an event, and that's what I'm excited about."

Jones estimated he worked more than a dozen outdoor games as a broadcaster for NBC Sports and TNT. Now that he's Flyers president of hockey operations, his work duties will be very different.

2024 Stadium Series News Conference at MetLife Stadium

"It'll be more of a social interaction type event for me, making sure that we're talking to our fans and making them feel like they're attending something special," he said. "Making sure that we do our part to ensure that they have a great time while they're here."

Like Briere, Jones also is looking forward to the hugeness of a hockey game played in front of 80,000 fans.

"I just always enjoyed the big picture of the whole thing," he said. "I can't think of a specific [highlight] moment off the top of my head. I just know I left every one of them feeling like that I was a part of something special."

Maintaining that special feeling while making sure the players keep the day in the right perspective could be the biggest role Briere and Jones play.

"They're getting [ticket] requests, there's a bunch of people, friends and families that want to come for the event that weekend," Briere said. "So, the players have to kind of figure out a little bit on where they're going to put their friends and family or arrange for tickets. We're going to try to help them out as much as possible with that stuff. Even if they want it or not, they're forced to think about it and they're forced to realize that it's kind of a big deal."

It also could be a big deal in the standings. The Flyers (4-4-1), who host the Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B), have lost four of their past five (1-3-1), but three of them were one-goal losses to the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes, each a Stanley Cup contender.

"Yes, the game is important, it's more about the event than anything else," Briere said. "You want to win and get the two points, but if we're in a playoff race, they can be important games. I don't know. We'll see where we're at at that point. You can't just drift off and look at the stars and enjoy the scenery, you also have to play the hockey game."

It's a game Flyers governor Dan Hilferty also will have a new perspective on. A lifelong Flyers fan who assumed his role July 1, he'll be attending in person for the first time after watching the Flyers' five previous outdoor games on television.

He said hearing about the experiences Briere and Jones have had has him excited to see it for himself.

"Both 'Jonesy' and Danny, you mention it and their eyes light up," Hilferty said. "You can see it in their eyes. And as Danny said, it brings you back to your childhood. He was fortunate, he had a rink in his backyard and his father would be out there playing with him as a child. They get excited just as our players will."

Four Metropolitan rivals face off at MetLife Stadium

