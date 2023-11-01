2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation

Latest News

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium will be the first time the NHL stages two outdoor games in back-to-back days.

The League is up for the challenge. The New Jersey Devils will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2) and the New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders the following day (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"We couldn't be more excited about having this great celebration of hockey in the New York-New Jersey-Philadelphia area," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday. "… When you think about how much hockey means to this area and the number of people that are involved in the game at all levels, no better place to fill this magnificent 80,000-seat stadium twice in less than 24 hours. It's going to be a great weekend."

Tickets for each game are on sale. The logo was unveiled Wednesday and uniforms, details about a fan fest and a concert will be released at a later date.

The home of the New York Giants and New York Jets will host the 40th and 41st regular-season outdoor games in NHL history. The 38th was the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2. The Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken will play the 39th, the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan 1.

"You can't do it everywhere," Commissioner Bettman said of hosting back-to-back outdoor games at the same stadium, "but you can do it in a place like this that knows how to bring events in and out and we don't see any difficulties. For us, it's the same ice surface. We did it in 2014 (Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium) where we played Sunday and Wednesday, but no problem doing it here. They can turn the stadium over as they do repeatedly for Jets and Giants games."

The Flyers have played five outdoor games (1-3-1), the Rangers four (4-0-0), and the Devils and Islanders one each (0-1-0 respectively).

"I think everyone feels very fortunate. It is a great event," Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said. "Our players are excited as everyone has mentioned they circle the calendar right away for this game. Such a great venue."

2024 Stadium Series News Conference at MetLife Stadium

Keith Jones never played an outdoor game but broadcasted numerous ones before becoming Flyers president of hockey operations May 11.

"We're really looking forward to our fans having an opportunity to come up here -- it's an hour drive -- to enjoy some great hockey outdoors that I know the players love playing in and their families love being a part of," Jones said.

Devils executive vice president of hockey operations Martin Brodeur played New Jersey's only previous outdoor game, a 7-3 loss to the Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Jan. 26, 2014. A decade later, they return to the outdoor stage.

"I think [a game like this] is for everybody … your friends, families, who you have a chance to invite to enjoy that moment," Brodeur said. "These people will remember it forever. It's like being at your draft. It's like being at your first Stanley Cup [Final], if you have a chance to win one. It's all the same. It's a great moment for all the players."

The Islanders' lone outdoor appearance also came against the Rangers at Yankee Stadium, losing 2-1 three days after the Rangers defeated the Devils.

"I've been fortunate enough to say [I've been to] two (as Devils general manager in 2014 and Toronto Maple Leafs GM for the 2017 Centennial Classic), and both of them were just tremendous," Islanders president and GM Lou Lamoriello said. "… And now to be able to participate in something here, we get 80,000 people, I mean, what more can you say about the game?"

Four Metropolitan rivals face off at MetLife Stadium

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes emceed the press conference. He played for the Rangers, Islanders and Devils.

"I have a unique perspective because I understand what it is to play for them and their respective fans," Weekes said. "All of those franchises have won the Stanley Cup, as have the Flyers. I could literally see Giants Stadium from my old house. For someone that lives around here, works around here, played around here, it's awesome."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his excitement for his state to be showcased but didn't hide who he would be rooting for.

"The Stadium Series in Jersey for two games, back-to-back sellouts, is a huge deal. … I can't tell you how thrilled we are. I'll be rooting for the Devils on Saturday. Apologies to the Flyers."

The ice surface will be the same for each game, the respective setting different, changes reflecting how MetLife Stadium is set up for the Jets and Giants. A pregame concert is also in the works, one unlike any the NHL has ever had at its previous tentpole events.

"We're challenging our events team to make it different from Saturday to Sunday so when a fan walks in, they're looking at a different experience from the day before," NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said. "We looked at it as a cool challenge. This is a building with the Jets and Giants where they can and have changed the whole stadium from a Jets stadium to a Giants stadium, or a Giants stadium to a Jets stadium, so we can do it too.

"We've never done a 90-minute show pregame with a major act. It's trending that it would be Saturday before the game. Anybody with a ticket would not only get a chance to see the game but get a concert on top of that. That's something extremely unique and something we've never done before."