2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium will be the first time the NHL stages two outdoor games in back-to-back days.

The League is up for the challenge. The New Jersey Devils will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2) and the New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders the following day (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"We couldn't be more excited about having this great celebration of hockey in the New York-New Jersey-Philadelphia area," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday. "… When you think about how much hockey means to this area and the number of people that are involved in the game at all levels, no better place to fill this magnificent 80,000-seat stadium twice in less than 24 hours. It's going to be a great weekend."

Tickets for each game are on sale. The logo was unveiled Wednesday and uniforms, details about a fan fest and a concert will be released at a later date.

The home of the New York Giants and New York Jets will host the 40th and 41st regular-season outdoor games in NHL history. The 38th was the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2. The Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken will play the 39th, the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan 1.

"You can't do it everywhere," Commissioner Bettman said of hosting back-to-back outdoor games at the same stadium, "but you can do it in a place like this that knows how to bring events in and out and we don't see any difficulties. For us, it's the same ice surface. We did it in 2014 (Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium) where we played Sunday and Wednesday, but no problem doing it here. They can turn the stadium over as they do repeatedly for Jets and Giants games."

The Flyers have played five outdoor games (1-3-1), the Rangers four (4-0-0), and the Devils and Islanders one each (0-1-0 respectively).

"I think everyone feels very fortunate. It is a great event," Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said. "Our players are excited as everyone has mentioned they circle the calendar right away for this game. Such a great venue."