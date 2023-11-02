Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Short Shifts

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game
Celine Dion meets St. Louis, Canadiens after game in Las Vegas
Reaves dresses up for Halloween, scares Maple Leafs teammates in funny video
Penguins, Ducks honor Johnson with pregame ceremony
Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game
Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Oilers, Flames show up to 2023 Heritage Classic in unique outfits
Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post
Senators, NHL mourn actor Matthew Perry, dead at 54
Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history
Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel
Bruins dress up in Barbie, Ken costumes for annual hospital visit
Bruins honor victims of Maine shooting before game
Weight, Huddy to be inducted into Oilers Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Montour dresses son up as Bennett for Halloween 
Eichel hosts kids from local charity at Golden Knights practice, holds trick-or-treat event
The Beaches looking forward to performing in front of high-energy crowd at Heritage Classic

Sticks to be auctioned off for Lewiston Strong Fund

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres showed their support for the town of Lewiston, Maine by taping their sticks blue during warmups before their game on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.

The game-used sticks will be signed and auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting the Lewiston Strong Fund created by the Boston Bruins Foundation.

On Oct. 25, 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in a shooting at a local restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston.

The Bruins honored the victims and the city during their next home game by hanging a “Lewiston Strong” jersey behind their bench during warmups.

