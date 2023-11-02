The Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres showed their support for the town of Lewiston, Maine by taping their sticks blue during warmups before their game on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine
Sticks to be auctioned off for Lewiston Strong Fund
The game-used sticks will be signed and auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting the Lewiston Strong Fund created by the Boston Bruins Foundation.
On Oct. 25, 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in a shooting at a local restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston.
The Bruins honored the victims and the city during their next home game by hanging a “Lewiston Strong” jersey behind their bench during warmups.