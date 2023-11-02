Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild against Devils
Goal-scoring race between Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak debated

Goal-scoring race between Matthews, Pastrnak debated by NHL.com
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup
Bedard getting 'more used to' life in NHL

Bedard getting 'more used to' life with Blackhawks, playing in NHL
Gary Bettman talks outdoor games, growth of NHL on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Bettman talks outdoor games, growth of NHL on 'The Pat McAfee Show'
Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons

Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons
Panarin, Rangers not satisfied with winning streak

Panarin, Rangers not satisfied with winning streak, individual highlights
Devils VP Brodeur says skys the limit for Jack Hughes

Hughes' moves for Devils video game-worthy, Brodeur says
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Backstrom stepping away, has 'ongoing injury situation'

Backstrom taking time away from hockey, Capitals with 'ongoing injury situation'
Jack Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak 3 Stars of Month

Jack Hughes leads 3 Stars of Month for October
Stadium Series will be 'special' for Flyers

Stadium Series 'more than just a game' to Flyers executives Briere, Jones
2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation

2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation
Lukas Dostal named NHL rookie of month October 2023

Ducks goalie Dostal named NHL Rookie of Month for October
Senators to forfeit 1st-round NHL draft pick

Senators to forfeit 1st-round pick in 2024, 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft
On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak to 9 games

NHL On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak when Sabres visit Flyers

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Goalie allowed 2 goals on 5 shots against Sabres before being replaced by Ersson in 1st period

Carter Hart injured Nov 1
By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Carter Hart sustained a mid-body injury and left the game for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Hart made three saves on five shots. He was replaced by Samuel Ersson.

He left after Brandon Biro scored at 10:00 of the first period to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead. Biro and Flyers forward Cam Atkinson appeared to fall on Hart after the goal was scored.

It was the second time during the period that Hart was visited by a member of the training staff. He was slow to get up after a stoppage for a puck in the netting with 14:36 left in the first, moments after Buffalo forward Kyle Okposo fell on him.

Hart was starting for the eighth time in 10 games. In his first seven starts, he was 4-3-0 with a 2.30 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout.