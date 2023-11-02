Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

PHILADELPHIA -- Carter Hart sustained a mid-body injury and left the game for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Hart made three saves on five shots. He was replaced by Samuel Ersson.

He left after Brandon Biro scored at 10:00 of the first period to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead. Biro and Flyers forward Cam Atkinson appeared to fall on Hart after the goal was scored.

It was the second time during the period that Hart was visited by a member of the training staff. He was slow to get up after a stoppage for a puck in the netting with 14:36 left in the first, moments after Buffalo forward Kyle Okposo fell on him.

Hart was starting for the eighth time in 10 games. In his first seven starts, he was 4-3-0 with a 2.30 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout.