Svechnikov, Hurricanes deny Sabres late rally for 3rd straight win

Nystrom, Legault each get 1st NHL career points for Carolina; Tuch, Thompson notch 2 points each for Buffalo

BUF at CAR | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Sebastian Aho and Eric Robinson also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes (10-4-0), who have won three straight.

Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (5-6-4), who are 1-2-4 in their past seven games. Alex Lyon made 29 saves.

The Hurricanes scored off the rush for a 1-0 lead at 5:00 of the first period. Svechnikov skated through the neutral zone and cut inside on Sabres forward Jack Quinn before passing to Aho for the one-timer.

After Carolina turned the puck over in the corner, Noah Ostlund passed to Owen Power for a snap shot from the left face-off dot to tie it 1-1 at 8:18.

Svechnikov took a pass from K’Andre Miller and scored with a one-timer under the crossbar on the power play to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 4:34 of the second.

Joel Nystrom set up Kotkaniemi, who scored on a low one-timer to put the Hurricanes up 3-1 at 11:39. Nystrom earned his first NHL point in his eighth game.

Robinson took a backhand pass from Kotkaniemi in the neutral zone, got behind Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram and beat Lyon glove side to give the Hurricanes a 4-1 lead just 29 seconds into the third period. Charles Alexis Legault earned the secondary assist for his first NHL point in his seventh game.

Buffalo made it 4-2 at 3:23 when Tuch scored off the rush with a glove-side snap shot from the right circle.

The Sabres narrowed the lead to 4-3 at 6:49 when Thompson took a pass from Ryan McLeod and scored in the slot with a snap shot past Kochetkov’s blocker.

Seth Jarvis scored an empty-net goal with 2:04 remaining, and Legault scored on the empty net 36 seconds later for his first NHL goal and the 6-3 final.

