Lightning serving notice as Cup contender with latest surge

WASHINGTON -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have found a winning formula that is serving notice to the rest of the NHL that they’re capable of making another run at the Stanley Cup this season.

The Lightning (36-21-4) have gone from a team battling for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference to pushing toward the top of the Atlantic Division by going 10-1-1 in their past 12 games heading into their game against the Buffalo Sabres at Amalie Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN).

Tampa Bay trails both the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs by three points for first in the Atlantic.

“It’s a pretty confident group,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “A lot of people think of the Tampa Bay Lightning as scoring a bunch of goals, but we’re doing with defense. That’s been the key for us in this little stretch and couldn’t be coming at a better time as we’re going down the stretch here and trying to solidify a playoff spot. So, hopefully, we can just keep this going.”

Led by forward Nikita Kucherov, who is third in the NHL with 90 points (28 goals, 62 assists) in 58 games this season, the Lightning are still a dangerous team offensively. They are fourth in the League in scoring during the 12-game surge, averaging 3.83 goals per game.

Forward Brandon Hagel is tied with Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead in goals since Jan. 30 with 10 and has 17 points in the 12 games, including 14 (eight goals, six assists) during the Lightning’s eight-game winning streak that ended with a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Monday. Kucherov, the 2019 winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL most valuable player and runner-up last season, has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in the past 12 games, including one goal and two assists in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

But as Cooper mentioned, Tampa Bay’s success is rooted in its defense and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning lead the NHL since Jan. 30 in allowing 1.67 goals per game.

“Defense wins championships,” defenseman Victor Hedman said. “It's a long way from that, but obviously playing this way, you've got to feel comfortable playing in a 1-0 game. It's fun. When you have confidence and things are going your way and you get to these situations where you're up 1-0 and you feel comfortable going over the boards and you don't tense up, that's a very good thing.”

Hedman knows of what he speaks. He’s part of the remaining core of the Lightning teams that won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2022 before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in six games.

Tampa Bay has not won a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since reaching that 2022 Cup Final and made some changes after losing to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round last season. The Lightning opted not to re-sign forward Steven Stamkos, their longtime captain who signed with the Nashville Predators, and signed forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year, $63 million contract.

Tampa Bay also traded defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club for defenseman J.J. Moser and rookie forward Conor Geekie and reacquired defenseman Ryan McDonagh, a valuable member of its team that came within two wins of a Cup three-peat in 2022, in a trade with Nashville.

The result has been a deeper, more balanced team.

“For my money, they’re as good a team as we’ve faced this year,” Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after losing 3-1 to the Lightning on March 1. “I think their team is extremely formidable.”

The NHL Trade Deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.