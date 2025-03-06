Gourde returns to Lightning 'like he never left' after 3-team trade

TAMPA -- Yanni Gourde returned to Amalie Arena as if he never departed the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is back in his corner stall of the locker room and will wear the same No. 37 jersey tonight against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; ESPN) that he wore for his first six seasons in the NHL.

It's no surprise the center was the first Lightning player on the on the ice for morning skate.

"He's a Bolt, he walked in here like he never left," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "When I talked to him last night you could sense the excitement through the phone. He's running the show already, so it's good to see that Yanni hasn't changed."

Gourde and forward Oliver Bjorkstrand were acquired by the Lightning from the Seattle Kraken as part of a three-team trade also involving the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Gourde was traded to Detroit for unsigned defenseman Kyle Aucoin. The Red Wings, who retained 50 percent of Gourde's contract, then traded him to the Lightning for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Kraken received forward Michael Eyssimont, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and the 2027 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Lightning for Bjorkstrand, Aucoin and a fifth-round pick in 2026. Each of the two first-round picks is top-10 protected.

"It's good to be back," Gourde said. "I feel great, there's lots of excitement. It's good to be back in a Bolts jersey and see the guys. I can't wait to play."

The 33-year-old was part of the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup teams in 2020 and 2021. His short-handed goal stood up in a 1-0 win against the New York Islanders in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Final.

He was claimed by Seattle in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft and had 146 points (52 goals, 94 assists) in 271 games through four seasons with the Kraken.

Gourde finished sixth in voting for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 2017-18, after he had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games that season, and 187 points (80 goals, 107 assists) in 310 games with Tampa Bay, as well as 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 83 Stanley Cup Playoff games.