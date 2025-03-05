Gourde, Bjorkstrand traded to Lightning by Kraken in 3-team deal

Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand were traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the Seattle Kraken as part of a three-team trade also involving the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Gourde was traded to the Red Wings for unsigned defenseman Kyle Aucoin. The Red Wings, who retained 50 percent of Gourde's contract, then traded him to the Lightning for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Kraken received forward Michael Eyssimont, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and the 2027 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Lightning for Bjorkstrand, Aucoin and a fifth-round pick in 2026. Each of the two first-round picks is top-10 protected.

Gourde is in the final season of a six-year, $31 million contract ($5.15 million average annual value) he signed with the Lightning on Nov. 2, 2018, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 33-year-old has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 36 games with the Kraken this season.

Signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent on March 20, 2014, Gourde has 333 points (132 goals, 201 assists) in 581 regular-season games for the Kraken and Lightning and 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 83 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He won the Cup with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021 before he was claimed by Seattle in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Bjorkstrand is in the fourth season of a five-year, $27 million contract ($5.4 million AAV) he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 6, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

The 29-year-old forward has 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games with the Kraken this season.