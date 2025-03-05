Gourde, Bjorkstrand traded to Lightning by Kraken in 3-team deal

Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand were traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the Seattle Kraken as part of a three-team trade also involving the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Gourde was traded to the Red Wings for unsigned defenseman Kyle Aucoin. The Red Wings, who retained 50 percent of Gourde's contract, then traded him to the Lightning for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Kraken received forward Michael Eyssimont, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and the 2027 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Lightning for Bjorkstrand, Aucoin and a fifth-round pick in 2026. Each of the two first-round picks is top-10 protected.

Gourde is in the final season of a six-year, $31 million contract ($5.15 million average annual value) he signed with the Lightning on Nov. 2, 2018, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 33-year-old has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 36 games with the Kraken this season.

Signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent on March 20, 2014, Gourde has 333 points (132 goals, 201 assists) in 581 regular-season games for the Kraken and Lightning and 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 83 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He won the Cup with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021 before he was claimed by Seattle in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Bjorkstrand is in the fourth season of a five-year, $27 million contract ($5.4 million AAV) he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 6, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

The 29-year-old forward has 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games with the Kraken this season.

Selected by Columbus in the third round (No. 89) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bjorkstrand has 375 points (167 goals, 208 assists) in 606 regular-season games for the Kraken and Blue Jackets and 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 45 postseason games.

"Oliver and Yanni were tremendous players for our organization who led by example on and off the ice, and I wish them all the best in their next chapter with the Lightning," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "Decisions like these are never easy, but creating this valuable cap space and draft capital allows us to be active in improving our team moving forward. In addition, we welcome Michael Eyssimont to the group. He’s a versatile, hardworking forward who can join our lineup immediately."

The Lightning (36-21-4) are third in the Atlantic Division, three points behind the first-place Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Eyssimont has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 57 games this season. The 28-year-old has 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 193 regular-season games for the Lightning, San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets since being selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (No. 142) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He has a goal and an assist in eight playoff games.

The Kraken (26-32-4) are 11 points behind the Calgary Flames for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

