Best potential free agent signings debated by NHL.com

The action came fast and furious on Tuesday, the opening of the 2025 NHL Free Agency period ushering in a changing of the landscape across the League.

Players thought by many to be going to market stayed with their current teams and others who many thought would stay with their team instead chose to see if the grass is greener somewhere else.

The biggest potential signing, forward Nikolaj Ehlers, decided he will wait at least a day before making a decision on his future. He played for the Winnipeg Jets for the past 10 seasons.

It all conspired to make for a memorable day, one that started with the long-awaited sign-and-trade that sent star forward Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights just before the opening of free agency at 12 p.m. ET.

The defending champion Florida Panthers sent out a stern message by keeping most of their free agent forwards from the team that won the Stanley Cup. Sam Bennett signed first last week and was followed by forwards Brad Marchand and Tomas Nosek and defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Other teams are chasing the two-time champions and did their best to make acquisitions that will aid in that pursuit.

It will all play out across the 2025-26 season, which begins in October.

Why wait several months to see which are the shrewdest moves?

We asked NHL.com writers for their first take on what was the best signing of a potential free agent in the past several days. Here, in alphabetical order, are the responses.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Florida general manager Bill Zito continues to defy the odds by creating a culture and winning environment that's too good to leave. Let's face it, Bennett could have probably picked his destination after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoff MVP after setting an NHL record with 13 road goals in the postseason. Simply put, the 29-year-old is built for playoff hockey, displaying a blend of skill and physicality that have made him into "one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation," according to Zito. Bennett had no interest in any other team, signing an eight-year, $64 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with Florida on June 28. He's locked in and wants a third-straight shot at winning the Stanley Cup. After scoring 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 76 regular-season games, he posted 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 23 playoff games. He had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 19 playoff games during Florida's Cup run in 2024. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

The forward looked to have one foot out the door in Vancouver when the two sides could not come to terms on a new contract prior to Tuesday, but the Canucks managed to keep the talented forward, signing him to a seven-year, $50.75 million contract ($7.25 million average annual value). Boeser had 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 75 games last season, finishing tied for second in team scoring with Conor Garland (19 goals, 31 assists in 81 games), who also re-signed on Tuesday. Quality top-six forwards are hard to find and by keeping Boeser, the Canucks won’t need to replace his contributions. The 28-year-old has developed into a leader with the Canucks and signing him for another seven seasons should keep Vancouver competitive in the Pacific Division. The Canucks took a step back last season, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year after finishing first in the division, and signing Boeser will go a long way in getting Vancouver back into the postseason. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Connor Brown, New Jersey Devils

The veteran forward does not possess the gravitas of others on this list, but he could prove to be among the most important. The Devils are a team on the rise and Brown is a bottom-six forward with a ton of playoff experience. He has gone to the Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers in each of the past two seasons, playing 39 games. He can kill penalties, something the Devils are deficient in, and he will fit right in with the great skaters the team possesses. Most importantly, though, the 31-year-old brings a positivity that will help the Devils find a temperament that is needed for long-term success in the postseason – Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

We often think about free agency from the team perspective. But think about it from the player perspective. Ekblad has been with the Florida Panthers since they selected him with the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has been with the Panthers through hard times, and now, finally, he’s enjoying good times. He has made Florida home. Clearly, he didn’t want to leave. When he spoke to the media Tuesday after signing the day before, he said he had been carrying a weight on his shoulders all season. It’s great to see that weight lifted by an eight-year contract. The 29-year-old defenseman can continue to play alongside partner Gustav Forsling, play a key role for the best team in the NHL and chase another championship. What’s better than that? -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs

The departure of Mitch Marner, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights after signing an eight-year, $96 million contract, made re-signing Knies a must for the Maple Leafs. Knies was in line to become a restricted free agent and could’ve been targeted for an offer sheet by other teams. Toronto made sure that didn’t happen by signing the 22-year-old forward to a six-year, $46.5 million contract ($7.75 million AAV). A budding star, Knies set NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (29), points (58), power-play points (15), game-winning goals (six) and time on ice per game (18:31) in 78 regular-season games last season. He could move into a bigger role with Marner gone and take another step in his emergence as a core player for the Maple Leafs. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers

I’m still trying to come to grips with the face that Marchand was not only traded to the Panthers in March, but won the Stanley Cup with them in June. And now, he’s going to be with them for another six seasons. His signing was the final piece of Florida’s free agent puzzle after the Panthers also re-signed Bennett and Ekblad and it pretty much brings back that same roster that just won the Cup. With this new deal, the Panthers not only keep the 37-year-old but keep him from going back to division rivals Boston or even Toronto. I’m sure the Dairy Queen franchise owners in South Florida are happy with this deal and Panthers fans should be also. Just think, if the Panthers win another Cup or two in the next six years, Marchand may be remembered more as a Panther than as a member of the Bruins, which is stunning. – Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights

Where to start? The fifth-leading scorer in the NHL with 102 points this past season. A 28-year-old who ranks No. 5 on the Maple Leafs all-time points list with 741. Selections to the NHL All-Rookie Team (2017), NHL First All-Star Team (2021, 2022) and appearances in the NHL All-Star Game (2020, 2023, 2024). A versatile 200-foot player who sees time on the power play and penalty kill, and was a finalist for the Selke Trophy as the League’s top defensive forward in 2023. His shortcomings in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are legit. But he comes to a team with a winning pedigree, having won the Stanley Cup in 2023. The cast around him is composed of proven champions, and he adds the element of flair to a team full of grit. Thanks to a sign-and-trade with the Maple Leafs, he’s on an eight-year deal with an AAV of $12 million, less than many prognosticators predicted. Add it all up, and what’s not to like? -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Corey Perry, Los Angeles Kings

This isn't about the impact the veteran forward will have, though it could be substantial. It's not about the contract, though one-year with a $2 million AAV and up to an additional $2 million in performance bonuses is good for a player who scored 19 goals in the regular season and 10 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. I love this because who in their right mind would have ever thought Kings fans would have to root for Perry after all those years of him being such a thorn in their sides as a longtime player for the Anaheim Ducks? It's juicy. Perry's teams reach the Stanley Cup Final. They have five of the past six years. Sure, they've lost each time, but the Kings need to get past the first round, past the Oilers, who have beaten them four years in a row, the past two with Perry in orange and blue. Perry makes L.A. better. He'll fuel the intensity in the SoCal rivalry. – Dan Rosen, senior writer

Nate Schmidt, Utah Mammoth

This may not be the “best” or most splashy of free agent signings, but it’s a great story for a player who absolutely always has a smile on his face. The defenseman had the best redemption tour he could have had with the Panthers after being bought out by the Winnipeg Jets during the previous offseason, contributing 12 points, including the first two game-winning goals of their title defense in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and winning the Stanley Cup for the first time. That performance earned him a three-year deal with an average annual value of $3.5 million with the Utah Mammoth, where he will certainly be a bright light and a fan favorite on a team that I think is ticketed for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. A well-deserved deal for Schmidt. – Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

OK, I’m with Amalie on this one and I’m being somewhat selfish. I would’ve loved to have seen the Blackhawks sign Schmidt. What a great guy to have in a locker room that’s got young defensemen getting established or coming up soon. A great personality and a great person to have around. That said, Utah is a great landing spot for the 33-year-old. Schmidt joining a defense group that already includes Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino and Sean Durzi, among others, should work well. He doesn’t have to do anything fancy, doesn’t have to help bring young guys along, he can just be himself. The Mammoth are doing good things. Signing Schmidt is the latest example. – Tracey Myers, staff writer